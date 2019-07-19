The iconic Hunter boots are on sale.

Earlier today, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale became open to the public, which features a 33% off discount on more than a handful of styles of the classic Hunter rain boots.

The functional footwear is a staple shoe, especially for those who live in locations with frequent wet weather. A number of celebrities are fans, too. Various styles and colors have been sported by stars on the street, including Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and more.

Even the royals love them! Meghan Markle has worn the boots from the British heritage brand (it's been around for 163 years!).

Jennifer Garner BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whether you prefer the original tall wellies or sleek Chelsea-style booties, scoop up your own pair ahead of fall. Shop ET Style's picks, ahead.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop the Best Picks From Ray-Ban, La Mer, Sam Edelman & More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Khloe Kardashian's Denim Brand Is 33% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Brand Is 33% Off