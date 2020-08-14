The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering up early access to store credit card holders.

The big sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Burberry, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Alo, AG, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, and more. Shoppers will find major sales on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, outerwear, sunglasses, select items for men and kids, along with home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The annual shopping extravaganza begins on Aug. 19 for regular shoppers, but Nordstrom cardholders get first dibs on sale items. If you're not a cardholder, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're excited for the sale to open up on Aug. 19, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Lightweight and comfortable waterproof boots made from flexible rubber for an easy stowaway. REGULARLY: $150.00 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot Hunter Easy to slip on handcrafted flexible rubber made waterproof boots. REGULARLY: $145.00 $89.90 at Nordstrom

Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Add a fun print to your rainy day look with these leopard print handmade reined waterproof boots. REGULARLY: $165.00 $98.90 at Nordstrom

Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots Hunter Nordstrom Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots Hunter Quilted rubber waterproof boots with a glossy finish and an adjustable strap for a perfect fit. REGLUARLY: $175.00 $109.90 at Nordstrom

