Style

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $25

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
labor day 2020 sales
Katleho Seisa/Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and store cardholders get first dibs on major markdowns.

This year’s sale includes discounts on brands like Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more. Shoppers can score major discounts on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, select items for men and kids, along with home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which usually launches in July, was pushed back due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The annual shopping extravaganza begins on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to kick off on Aug. 19, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Be sure to check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Socialite
Socialite Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom
Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress
Socialite

A comfy heathered knit T-shirt dress with a thigh-high split. 

REGULARLY $49.00

Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Kate Spade

Small colorful studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. 

REGULARLY $32.00

Trefoil Graphic Tee
Adidas
Trefoil Adidas Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Trefoil Graphic Tee
Adidas

A stretchy cotton tee featuring the Adidas classic outlined Trefoil logo. 

REGULARLY $30.00

Absolute Camisole
Halogen
Halogen Absolute Camisole
Nordstrom
Absolute Camisole
Halogen

Layer up, or dress down, with a casual camisole made from stretchy material with adjustable straps.

REGULARLY 19.00

Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack
Baby Bling
Baby Bling 2-Pack Bow Head Wraps
Nordstrom
Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack
Baby Bling

Adorable stretch head wrap with a knotted bow. 

REGULARLY $26.00

Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers
Vans
Van Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers Kids
Nordstrom
Kids' Classic Checker Slip-On Sneakers
Vans

Casual slip-on sneakers with the signature checkerboard print. 

REGULARLY $36.95

Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom
Men’s Classic Fit Boxers
Nordstrom

Classic relaxed fix men’s boxers with great coverage.  

REGULARLY $39.50

Old Skool III Backpack
Vans
Vans Old Skool III Backpack
Nordstrom
Old Skool III Backpack
Vans

Get carried away with this throwback-style backpack made from durable tech fabric. 

REGULARLY $36.00

Small Unicorn Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Small Unicorn Candle
Nordstrom
Small Unicorn Candle
Anthropologie

Light things up with this hand-poured paraffin wax blend candle. 

REGULARLY $24.00

Michelangelo Masterpiece Set Of 4 Brandy Snifters
Luigi Bormioli
Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Masterpiece Set of 4 Brandy Snifters
Nordstrom
Michelangelo Masterpiece Set Of 4 Brandy Snifters
Luigi Bormioli

Take your home bar to a new level with an elegant set of curved brandy snifters. 

REGULARLY $20.00

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Bra and Underwear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save $35 on Tie-Dye Superga Sneakers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Loungewear Deals for Fall

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save Almost $100 on Burberry Sunglasses

 