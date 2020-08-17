Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $25

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and store cardholders get first dibs on major markdowns.

This year’s sale includes discounts on brands like Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more. Shoppers can score major discounts on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, select items for men and kids, along with home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which usually launches in July, was pushed back due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The annual shopping extravaganza begins on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to kick off on Aug. 19, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress Socialite Nordstrom Slit Heathered T-Shirt Dress Socialite A comfy heathered knit T-shirt dress with a thigh-high split. REGULARLY $49.00 $23.00 at Nordstrom

Mini Small Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Nordstrom Mini Small Square Stud Earrings Kate Spade Small colorful studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. REGULARLY $32.00 $15.90 at Nordstrom

Trefoil Graphic Tee Adidas Nordstrom Trefoil Graphic Tee Adidas A stretchy cotton tee featuring the Adidas classic outlined Trefoil logo. REGULARLY $30.00 $19.90 at Nordstrom

Absolute Camisole Halogen Nordstrom Absolute Camisole Halogen Layer up, or dress down, with a casual camisole made from stretchy material with adjustable straps. REGULARLY 19.00 $11.00 at Nordstrom

Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack Baby Bling Nordstrom Bow Head Wraps, 2-Pack Baby Bling Adorable stretch head wrap with a knotted bow. REGULARLY $26.00 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Men’s Classic Fit Boxers Nordstrom Nordstrom Men’s Classic Fit Boxers Nordstrom Classic relaxed fix men’s boxers with great coverage. REGULARLY $39.50 $22.90 at Nordstrom

Old Skool III Backpack Vans Nordstrom Old Skool III Backpack Vans Get carried away with this throwback-style backpack made from durable tech fabric. REGULARLY $36.00 $23.90 at Nordstrom

Small Unicorn Candle Anthropologie Nordstrom Small Unicorn Candle Anthropologie Light things up with this hand-poured paraffin wax blend candle. REGULARLY $24.00 $15.90 at Nordstrom

Michelangelo Masterpiece Set Of 4 Brandy Snifters Luigi Bormioli Nordstrom Michelangelo Masterpiece Set Of 4 Brandy Snifters Luigi Bormioli Take your home bar to a new level with an elegant set of curved brandy snifters. REGULARLY $20.00 $14.90 at Nordstrom

