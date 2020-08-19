Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Tumi Luggage for 40% Off

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 is finally here! The department store's biggest shopping event is now open to everyone following weeks of Early Access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers.

Right now, save 40% on four suitcase styles from Tumi. Now's the time to score rare discounts on luxury luggage for future travels thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop these Tumi deals before they sell out. Prices will go back up starting Aug. 31.

In addition to deals on luggage, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On Tumi Nordstrom V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On Tumi The lightest suitcase from Tumi's hardside travel collection. This carry-on features an expandable design and swivel wheels. REGULARLY $595 $349.90 at Nordstrom

Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On Tumi Nordstrom Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On Tumi Made from wear-resistant nylon, this carry-on roller suitcase is durable with molded side panels and protective bumper rails. The dual-entry feature makes for easy, quick access to the main compartment. REGULARLY $750 $449.90 at Nordstrom

Alpha 2 Short Trip Rolling Four Wheel Packing Case Tumi Tumi Alpha 2 Short Trip Rolling Four Wheel Packing Case Tumi Pack everything you need in this packing case with easy-to-maneuver wheels and three-stage telescoping handle. REGULARLY $995 $595.90 at Nordstrom

See all Tumi luggage on sale at Nordstorm.

