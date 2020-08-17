Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Shoe Deals From Tory Burch, Nike and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Nordstrom
Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch

A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.

REGULARLY $228

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot.

REGULARLY $150

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

You'll wear these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe ankle booties for seasons to come. Available in five colors.

REGULARLY $189.95

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden

We love the statement-making leopard print of this Steve Madden mule with chain detail.

REGULARLY $89.95

Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Sorel
Sorel Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Nordstrom
Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot
Sorel

Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter.

REGULARLY $199.95

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nike
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nordstrom
React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe
Nike

This all-distance Nike FlyKnit running shoe is breathable, absorbs impact and delivers comfort with every step.

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

