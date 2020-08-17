Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

All cardmembers can shop Early Access. Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo. REGULARLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot. REGULARLY $150 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD You'll wear these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe ankle booties for seasons to come. Available in five colors. REGULARLY $189.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Nordstrom Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden We love the statement-making leopard print of this Steve Madden mule with chain detail. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Nordstrom Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter. REGULARLY $199.95 $124.90 at Nordstrom

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe Nike Nordstrom React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe Nike This all-distance Nike FlyKnit running shoe is breathable, absorbs impact and delivers comfort with every step. Add to Bag to see Price

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

