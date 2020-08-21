Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Remaining Deals on Zella Apparel
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived!
This year’s annual mega sale features major discounts on everything from women’s clothing, to beauty items, hair tools, men’s apparel, fine jewelry, trendy shoes, home decor, kitchenware, luggage, and new items are being added daily.
Item’s are going fast, but ET scoured through the sale to pull out a bunch more discounted finds. Shoppers can get their hands on bargain deals from Zella, Nike, Stella McCartney, Superga, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Burberry, Steve Madden, and more.
Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is held in July but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping.
The big sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.
Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!
Zella’s long sleeve performance T-shirt features breathable fabric to keep you cool when the temperature rises.
You'll stay warm in Zella’s fury mixed-texture fleece pullover with a quarter zip closure.
This comfy cotton asymmetrical drawstring zip hoodie is great for the gym or a casual day at home.
Zella’s stretchy and soft no-show socks are perfectly designed for distance training and sprints.
Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back.
These lightweight comfortable joggers are great for a day of lounging.
Zella's seamless men's hooded pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester.
Men’s hybrid commuter pants made from stretch material, featuring a zipper fly with a button closure and a drawstring for an adjustable fit.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Men's Fashion Deals
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save More Than $50 on Hunter Rain Boots
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks On Deals Under $25
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Natori T-Shirt Bra for $35.90
The Best Deals on Hair Tools at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale