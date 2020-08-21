The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived!

This year’s annual mega sale features major discounts on everything from women’s clothing, to beauty items, hair tools, men’s apparel, fine jewelry, trendy shoes, home decor, kitchenware, luggage, and new items are being added daily.

Item’s are going fast, but ET scoured through the sale to pull out a bunch more discounted finds. Shoppers can get their hands on bargain deals from Zella, Nike, Stella McCartney, Superga, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Burberry, Steve Madden, and more.

Typically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is held in July but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping.

The big sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt Zella Nordstrom Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt Zella Zella’s long sleeve performance T-shirt features breathable fabric to keep you cool when the temperature rises. REGULARLY $49 $29.90 at Nordstrom

Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella Nordstrom Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella You'll stay warm in Zella’s fury mixed-texture fleece pullover with a quarter zip closure. REGULARLY $89 $49.90 at Nordstrom

West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella Nordstrom West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella This comfy cotton asymmetrical drawstring zip hoodie is great for the gym or a casual day at home. REGULARLY $79 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Three-Pack Low Training Socks Zella Nordstrom Three-Pack Low Training Socks Zella Zella’s stretchy and soft no-show socks are perfectly designed for distance training and sprints. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstrom

Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Nordstrom Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back. REGULARLY $39 $19.50 at Nordstrom

Live In Jogger Pants Zella Nordstrom Live In Jogger Pants Zella These lightweight comfortable joggers are great for a day of lounging. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie Zella Nordstrom Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie Zella Zella's seamless men's hooded pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester. REGULARLY $49 $29.90 at Nordstrom

Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants Zella Nordstrom Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants Zella Men’s hybrid commuter pants made from stretch material, featuring a zipper fly with a button closure and a drawstring for an adjustable fit. REGULARLY $79 $49.90 at Nordstrom

