Among all the markdowns at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we're obsessing over the retailer's incredible Daily Deals. Today, you can score the perfect Natori T-shirt bra for nearly half off -- just under $36 -- while supplies last!

The well-reviewed Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra has molded foam cups, a two-ply band and lace straps. The incredible Daily Deal price is for the pale pink shade, and it's available in sizes 32B to 38DDD. (It's also on sale at a slightly higher price in black, hazelnut and pale blue.) Whether you're wearing this bra under loungewear or a dress, it'll look smooth and seamless. Normally $72, the Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra's Daily Deal price is just $35.90.

If you missed the sale's first Daily Deal, a Zella workout tank for under $20, there are still a few very limited sizes available at that low price. (Yesterday's Daily Deal, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, is completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Get a sneak peek at all of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Natori Underwire Bra deal below.

