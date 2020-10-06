This Chic SMEG Toaster Is 25% Off at the Nordstrom Sale

If you've never felt passionately about a toaster before, that's about to change. The SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster is part appliance, part chic kitchen decor -- and 25% off at the Nordstrom Sale.

The SMEG toaster, available in black, cream, pastel pink, pastel blue, pastel green and rose gold, features self centering racks and six browning levels for your preferred toast or bagel crispiness. Regularly priced at $229.95, you can shop it now for just $171.90.

Nordstrom has a wide selection of other retro design SMEG appliances we love, including rose gold or gold electric kettles (also currently on sale!), a 10-cup drip coffeemaker, a blender and a citrus juicer.

Below, score the SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster while it's still in stock.



In addition to deals on SMEG appliances, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on beauty, lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes and boots, menswear, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor -- in case you're looking for a new hand towel set, throw blanket, diffuser, bath accessories, candle or wall art. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

