Nordstrom Sale: Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers for $100

Get a royal look! Megan Markle’s on-trend sneakers are available at Nordstrom, and similar styles from the brand are part of the current Nordstrom Sale, which is now open to all shoppers.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted sporting a pair of white Veja Esplar sneakers while in Australia with Prince Harry in 2018. Although the French brand prides itself on affordable prices, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers discounts of up to 50% off sneakers from the popular footwear and accessories company. In addition to the stylish Esplar trainers, we've spotted a Veja pair similar to Markle's in adult unisex sizes as well as an adorable version for kids -- both at a discount.

Crafted in Brazil, Veja sneakers are made of organic cotton, rubber from the Amazon and soles made from recycled plastic bottles. Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Watson are among the celebrity fans of the eco-friendly company.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more.

Shop Markle's Veja sneakers below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Roraima High Top Sneaker Veja Nordstrom Roraima High Top Sneaker Veja Like the brand's popular Esplar Sneaker, the Roraima High Top Sneaker from Veja is cool, stylish and mega popular. REGULARLY $195 $78 at Nordstrom

