Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Over 55% Off Marc Jacobs Bags, Sunglasses, Perfume and More
If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Big Fall Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.
You'll find all of fall's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's Big Fall Sale.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Soludos, Karl Lagerfeld, Superga, and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale event.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, designer sunglasses, activewear, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, and jewelry.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via the Amazon Big Fall Sale. And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Big Fall Sale.
Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 50% off.
This Marc Jacobs bag is the perfect bag that will carry all your essentials like your iPhone and credit cards.
If mini bags are your thing, here's a deal on the classic tote from the Marc Jacobs brand, sized down.
A stylish purse to hold the essentials.
This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse to carry everyday -- it's not too big or small. The Marc Jacobs purse is available in navy or black.
This classic Marc Jacobs tote is available in four different colors and patterns.
You look good -- might as well smell good, too!
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last.
These Marc Jacobs glasses have the "purrfect" cat eye.
These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you fresh to death.
See more discounts from the Amazon Big Fall Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.
