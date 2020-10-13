Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck as Prime Day 2020 is brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you only have 48 hours to score thousands of amazing deals. In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Wireless ear buds are essential for listening to music while working out. Score the popular Apple AirPods for 28% off as a Prime Exclusive Deal. REGULARLY $159 $114.99 at Amazon

Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank Beyond Yoga Amazon Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank Beyond Yoga Need a new workout tank? Opt for this Beyond Yoga cropped top made from mid-weight activewear jersey with built-in shelf bra and criss-cross back. REGULARLY $68 $57.80 at Amazon

'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging -28" Core 10 Amazon 'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging -28" Core 10 These Core 10 high-waisted performance leggings will take you easily from the studio to the street. REGULARLY $39 $27.30 at Amazon

Versa 2 Fitbit Amazon Versa 2 Fitbit The fan favorite Fitbit health and fitness smartwatch is on sale for 29% off. The Versa 2 features built-in Alexa, heart rate monitor, activity tracking and smartphone notifications. REGULARLY $179.95 $127.95 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $134.75 at Amazon

Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details. REGULARLY $138 $96.60 at Amazon

High Rise Bike Shorts Onzie Amazon High Rise Bike Shorts Onzie Try the bike short trend with this Onzie pair. REGULARLY $54 $48.60 at Amazon

Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour Amazon Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. REGULARLY $70 $38.99 at Amazon

Multi-Vent Luxe Gore-tex Dyneema Sneaker Ecco Amazon Multi-Vent Luxe Gore-tex Dyneema Sneaker Ecco Take this comfortable Ecco sneaker outdoors thanks to its waterproof and breathable design with rugged rubber outsole for durability and grip. REGULARLY $171.84 $137.47 at Amazon

6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks Amazon Essentials Amazon 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks Amazon Essentials These no-show socks from Amazon Essentials are great for wearing with athletic sneakers. They're breathable and cushioned for long-wear comfort. REGULARLY $17 $11.90 at Amazon

