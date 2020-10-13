Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers, Sneakers and Activewear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
activewear prime day deals
Amazon

Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck as Prime Day 2020 is brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine! 

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you only have 48 hours to score thousands of amazing deals. In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoesloungewearelectronicswomen’s clothingtravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein UnderwearKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit! 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below. 

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Amazon
AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple

Wireless ear buds are essential for listening to music while working out. Score the popular Apple AirPods for 28% off as a Prime Exclusive Deal. 

REGULARLY $159

Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank
Amazon
Spacedye Studio Cropped Tank
Beyond Yoga

Need a new workout tank? Opt for this Beyond Yoga cropped top made from mid-weight activewear jersey with built-in shelf bra and criss-cross back. 

REGULARLY $68

'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging -28"
Core 10
Core 10 'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging -28"
Amazon
'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging -28"
Core 10

These Core 10 high-waisted performance leggings will take you easily from the studio to the street.

REGULARLY $39

Versa 2
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2
Amazon
Versa 2
Fitbit

The fan favorite Fitbit health and fitness smartwatch is on sale for 29% off. The Versa 2 features built-in Alexa, heart rate monitor, activity tracking and smartphone notifications. 

REGULARLY $179.95

Vivoactive 4S
Garmin
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Vivoactive 4S
Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 

REGULARLY $349.99

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York

Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 

REGULARLY $278

Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Amazon
Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga

A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details. 

REGULARLY $138

High Rise Bike Shorts
Onzie
Onzie High Rise Bike Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Bike Shorts
Onzie

Try the bike short trend with this Onzie pair. 

REGULARLY $54

Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour

This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

REGULARLY $70

Multi-Vent Luxe Gore-tex Dyneema Sneaker
Ecco
Ecco Multi-Vent Luxe Gore-tex Dyneema Sneaker
Amazon
Multi-Vent Luxe Gore-tex Dyneema Sneaker
Ecco

Take this comfortable Ecco sneaker outdoors thanks to its waterproof and breathable design with rugged rubber outsole for durability and grip.

REGULARLY $171.84

6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks
Amazon
6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks
Amazon Essentials

These no-show socks from Amazon Essentials are great for wearing with athletic sneakers. They're breathable and cushioned for long-wear comfort.

REGULARLY $17

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes

The Best Bra Deals From Amazon Prime Day