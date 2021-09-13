Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are Now 40% Off at Alo Yoga

The street-style of Hailey Bieber has been pretty well-documented over the years for good reason. With the help of her stylist, Maeve Reilly, the 24-year-old model has developed a reputation for creating edgy ensembles out of layered garments, baggy pullovers, colorful handbags and only the boldest of accessories.

But one of Hailey Bieber's go-to items for actually creating these looks is none other than a pair of sleek, mesh leggings from Alo Yoga -- the athleisure wear brand behind some of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence's coziest styles. With Alo Yoga's latest Sale, shoppers can get these Bieber-approved leggings -- along with a number of other popular styles -- for up to 60% off.

Getty Images

The Flocked High-Waist Moto Legging from Alo Yoga is as stylish as it is completely functional -- with leather-like features, slimming panels and glossy accents that add a dual-tone appeal to an otherwise classic look. The real allure of these leggings, though, is their versatility -- as demonstrated by stars like Bieber and Hadid, the style can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

These Hailey Bieber-approved Moto Leggings are now 50% off at Alo Yoga's Sale -- but only for a limited time. Dress like your favorite supermodel with this budget-friendly style and shop the full look below. Plus, check out ET Style's other top picks from Alo Yoga's sale section -- including snakeskin leggings, crop tees and casual pullover styles -- at a discount.

Officially obsessed with all things Hailey Bieber? Honestly, we can't blame you. Check out all of the beauty essentials needed to create Bieber's signature beach waves, plus shop some of her must-have fall items.

