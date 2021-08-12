Hailey Bieber's Adorable Necklace Is on Sale for More Than 50% Off

Whether it's street style or beach style, Hailey Bieber is constantly serving up fashion inspo, and her latest pick is no different. The 24-year-old model has jumped in on the beaded jewelry trend with a playful-yet-stylish choker -- and it's now on sale for just $30.

Bieber is a big fan of Frasier Sterling's Custom Lucky You Choker, which she personalized with a sparkly "H" charm in the center. She's shown off the necklace several times on social media -- both on her Instagram Story and main feed -- and it's safe to say we've fallen in love with the adorable piece. The 14 inch beaded necklace features fresh water pearls, glass seed beads and 14k gold plated zinc charms with cz details, for a whimsical look.

And the adorable piece is usually priced at $68, but for a limited time, shoppers can score the necklace for just $30 with the code LUCKY30.

While Bieber's new necklace has clearly become one of her favorites, she's not the only fan of Frasier Sterling. Celebs like Selena Gomez and Halsey have also been spotted in pieces from the brand's colorful selection of jewelry.

Shop Bieber's necklace below, and don't forget to use code LUCKY30. The discount expires at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Aug. 16.

And check out similar styles from other retailers below.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Affordable Bag Is a Favorite of Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski

Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber Wore the Sexiest Summer Dress

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Dermstore Anniversary Sale: Up to 25% Off Beauty, Skin & Hair Care

Lizzo's Necklace With a Personalized Touch Is on Sale for $14

Meghan Markle Wears Necklace With a Special Meaning -- Shop the Look