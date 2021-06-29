There's a trendy dress style that's begging to be worn all summer long -- and celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are fans. The frock in question is the Cult Gaia Serita Dress, a stunning knit maxi with sexy side cutouts and a knotted front design.

Lopez and Bieber rocked the statement-making dress in the sand shade on Instagram, giving us all the gorgeous, summer vibes. Breezy, boho-style knit dresses with sultry, skin-baring details are a huge trend right now. The Cult Gaia number retails for $458, but if you're not ready to fully invest in the designer dress you're in luck as we found affordable and similar dress styles you'll want to add to cart, stat.

The of-the-moment dress style is perfect for pairing with a bikini and sandals for a beach or pool day, then teaming it with heels and statement earrings for evening.

Get the stars' sexy summer look by shopping ET Style's selection of similar dress styles below.

