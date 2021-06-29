Shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber Wore the Sexiest Summer Dress: Shop Their Look

By ETonline Staff
There's a trendy dress style that's begging to be worn all summer long -- and celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are fans. The frock in question is the Cult Gaia Serita Dress, a stunning knit maxi with sexy side cutouts and a knotted front design. 

Lopez and Bieber rocked the statement-making dress in the sand shade on Instagram, giving us all the gorgeous, summer vibes. Breezy, boho-style knit dresses with sultry, skin-baring details are a huge trend right now. The Cult Gaia number retails for $458, but if you're not ready to fully invest in the designer dress you're in luck as we found affordable and similar dress styles you'll want to add to cart, stat. 

The of-the-moment dress style is perfect for pairing with a bikini and sandals for a beach or pool day, then teaming it with heels and statement earrings for evening. 

Cult Gaia Serita Dress
Cult Gaia Serita Dress
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Serita Dress
$458 AT CULT GAIA

Get the stars' sexy summer look by shopping ET Style's selection of similar dress styles below. 

Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Dress Oatmeal
Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Dress Oatmeal
Princess Polly
Lioness Field of Dreams Maxi Dress Oatmeal
This chic, neutral-colored maxi dress outfit comes with a halter bralette. 
$89 AT PRINCESS POLLY
Lulus Loving It Black Knit Cutout Halter Bodycon Midi Dress
Lulus Loving It Black Knit Cutout Halter Bodycon Midi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Loving It Black Knit Cutout Halter Bodycon Midi Dress
We love the high-neck, halter neckline on this Lulus design. 
$58 AT LULUS
Missguided Metallic Knit Cut Out Midaxi Dress
Missguided Metallic Knit Cut Out Midaxi Dress
Missguided
Missguided Metallic Knit Cut Out Midaxi Dress
Throw on this sheer metallic blue number over your fave bikini as a coverup. 
$25 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $64)
Abercrombie & Fitch Knot-Front Cutout Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Knot-Front Cutout Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Knot-Front Cutout Midi Dress
This linen-blend dress feels soft and comfy, complete with side cutouts and flutter sleeves. 
$89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Princess Polly Marissa Midi Dress Orange
Princess Polly Marissa Midi Dress Orange
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Marissa Midi Dress Orange
Don't miss out on this vibrant orange midi, featuring subtle slivers of cut-outs. 
$55 AT PRINCESS POLLY
Free People Za Za Midi Dress
Free People Za Za Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Za Za Midi Dress
This bright Free People maxi with bare back is a stunner. 
$98 AT FREE PEOPLE

