Summer is officially here and it's looking bright! With vaccination rates continuing to rise, it's a great time to safely get together with friends. Lucky for shoppers, Anthropologie is having a limited-time, online-only summer entertaining sale, with up to 40% off on items to spruce up your next gathering.

From outdoor essentials to indoor statement pieces and games to get the party started, Anthropologie has it all. Pool floats and beach cabanas can help shoppers beat the heat (and record-high temperatures in parts of the country), while the Clear Skies Hammock will make you feel like you're on vacation.

The Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag is on sale for just $77 -- and a great way to carry all your summer must-haves, including the summery Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mugs, on sale for $16.

Shoppers can also score big discounts on major furniture pieces for a summer refresh, like the Rattan Rocking Chair and Ruri Lidded Bin.

Shop ET Style's picks below.

Rattan Rocking Chair Anthropologie Rattan Rocking Chair Designed in an organic shape that comfortably supports a natural recline, this rattan rocking chair is a minimalist piece that suits both shady verandas and sun-soaked patios. $638 (REGULARLY $798) Buy Now

Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float Anthropologie Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float Featuring a rainbow motif designed by Indigenous Australian artist Natalie Jade in collaboration with Sunnylife, this float brings endless fun to days spent lounging in the pool. $30 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Blythe To-Go Tumbler Anthropologie Blythe To-Go Tumbler Fit with a lid and a straw, this charming tumbler is perfect for taking smoothies, iced coffees, green juices, and more with you on the go. $8 (REGULARLY $14) Buy Now

Woven Toucan Pot Anthropologie Woven Toucan Pot Artfully handwoven into the shape of a toucan, this rattan pot brings a fanciful touch to a favorite planting. $132 (REGULARLY $188) Buy Now

Ruri Lidded Bin Anthropologie Ruri Lidded Bin Made in an ethical, fair trade environment and rooted in local tradition, this dyed raffia bins was handwoven by groups of women in small communities across Rwanda. $158 (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Soleil Beach Sling Chair Anthropologie Soleil Beach Sling Chair Perfect for days at the beach or poolside lounging, this warm-weather seat is designed with a sturdy teak frame and a canvas sling to support a natural recline. $198 (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Soleil Beach Cabana Anthropologie Soleil Beach Cabana Block out the sun - and harmful UV rays - with this beachside cabana that features classic summertime stripe and playful fringe. $358 (REGULARLY $448) Buy Now

