Anthropologie Is Having a Summer Entertaining Sale -- Score Up to 40% Off Games, Furniture and Dinnerware!
Summer is officially here and it's looking bright! With vaccination rates continuing to rise, it's a great time to safely get together with friends. Lucky for shoppers, Anthropologie is having a limited-time, online-only summer entertaining sale, with up to 40% off on items to spruce up your next gathering.
From outdoor essentials to indoor statement pieces and games to get the party started, Anthropologie has it all. Pool floats and beach cabanas can help shoppers beat the heat (and record-high temperatures in parts of the country), while the Clear Skies Hammock will make you feel like you're on vacation.
The Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag is on sale for just $77 -- and a great way to carry all your summer must-haves, including the summery Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mugs, on sale for $16.
Shoppers can also score big discounts on major furniture pieces for a summer refresh, like the Rattan Rocking Chair and Ruri Lidded Bin.
Shop ET Style's picks below.
