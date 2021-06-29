Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having a Summer Entertaining Sale -- Score Up to 40% Off Games, Furniture and Dinnerware!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
croquet2.jpeg
Anthropologie

Summer is officially here and it's looking bright! With vaccination rates continuing to rise, it's a great time to safely get together with friends. Lucky for shoppers, Anthropologie is having a limited-time, online-only summer entertaining sale, with up to 40% off on items to spruce up your next gathering. 

From outdoor essentials to indoor statement pieces and games to get the party started, Anthropologie has it all. Pool floats and beach cabanas can help shoppers beat the heat (and record-high temperatures in parts of the country), while the Clear Skies Hammock will make you feel like you're on vacation. 

The Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag is on sale for just $77 -- and a great way to carry all your summer must-haves, including the summery Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mugs, on sale for $16. 

Shoppers can also score big discounts on major furniture pieces for a summer refresh, like the Rattan Rocking Chair and Ruri Lidded Bin

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mug
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mug.png
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Travel Mug
These travel mugs make a fabulous addition to summertime frolics and weekend picnics in the park.
$16 (REGULARLY $26)
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Cooler Tote Bag
Crafted from leftover premium canvas used to make beach umbrellas, this cooler bag by Business & Pleasure Co. offers an eco-friendly way to tote picnics and lunches.
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Sunnylife Leopard Beach Bats, Set of 2
Sunnylife Leopard Beach Bats, Set of 2.jpeg
Anthropologie
Sunnylife Leopard Beach Bats, Set of 2
Includes two paddles, two ping-pong balls, and one carrying case. 
$14 (REGULARLY $28)
Kendra Dandy Bouffants Cheetah Pool Float
Kendra Dandy Bouffants Cheetah Pool Float
Anthropologie
Kendra Dandy Bouffants Cheetah Pool Float
Featuring a stylish cheetah in oversized shades, this float - designed by Kendra Dandy in collaboration with Anthropologie - takes pool days to an oh-so-glamorous level.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Rattan Rocking Chair
Rattan Rocking Chair
Anthropologie
Rattan Rocking Chair
Designed in an organic shape that comfortably supports a natural recline, this rattan rocking chair is a minimalist piece that suits both shady verandas and sun-soaked patios.
$638 (REGULARLY $798)
Sunnylife Table Tennis Game and Net Set
Sunnylife Table Tennis Game and Net Set
Anthropologie
Sunnylife Table Tennis Game and Net Set
Complete any backyard get-together with this table tennis set - it's sure to be a favorite that entertains on any occasion.
$20 (REGULARLY $40)
Clear Skies Hammock
Clear Skies Hammock
Anthropologie
Clear Skies Hammock
Draped with hand-crocheted fringe, this lounger is the perfect addition to your porch or sunroom.
$102 (REGULARLY $128)
Esme Beach Towel
Esme Beach Towel.jpeg
Anthropologie
Esme Beach Towel
Whether you're lounging poolside or sunbathing in the sand, this towel is a summer must-have.
$38 (REGULARLY $54)
Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float
Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float
Anthropologie
Sunnylife Rainbow Pool Float
Featuring a rainbow motif designed by Indigenous Australian artist Natalie Jade in collaboration with Sunnylife, this float brings endless fun to days spent lounging in the pool.
$30 (REGULARLY $60)
Blythe To-Go Tumbler
Blythe To-Go Tumbler
Anthropologie
Blythe To-Go Tumbler
Fit with a lid and a straw, this charming tumbler is perfect for taking smoothies, iced coffees, green juices, and more with you on the go.
$8 (REGULARLY $14)
Woven Toucan Pot
Woven Toucan Pot
Anthropologie
Woven Toucan Pot
Artfully handwoven into the shape of a toucan, this rattan pot brings a fanciful touch to a favorite planting.
$132 (REGULARLY $188)
Elnaz Nourizadeh Soul of Colors Ceramic Candle
Elnaz Nourizadeh Soul of Colors Ceramic Candle
Anthropologie
Elnaz Nourizadeh Soul of Colors Ceramic Candle
Designed by Elnaz Nourizadeh in collaboration with Anthropologie, this ceramic candle integrates artful flair - and summertime aromas - into your day.
$20 (REGULARLY $28)
Ruri Lidded Bin
Ruri Lidded Bin
Anthropologie
Ruri Lidded Bin
Made in an ethical, fair trade environment and rooted in local tradition, this dyed raffia bins was handwoven by groups of women in small communities across Rwanda.
$158 (REGULARLY $198)
Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Lounger Pool Float
Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Lounger Pool Float
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Lounger Pool Float
Take pool lounging on lazy summer afternoons to the next level with this vibrant float designed by Vera in collaboration with Anthropologie.
$29 (REGULARLY $58)
Vera for Anthropologie Picnic Travel Croquet Set
Vera for Anthropologie Picnic Travel Croquet Set
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie Picnic Travel Croquet Set
Perfect for backyard picnics or trips to the beach, this croquet set - designed by Vera in collaboration with Anthropologie - is a fun outdoor game to enjoy with friends and family.
$29 (REGUARLY $58)
Composite Agate Coaster
Composite Agate Coaster.jpeg
Anthropologie
Composite Agate Coaster
Crafted from shards of natural agate, these stunning coasters bring a colorfully elevated touch to your table.
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Soleil Beach Sling Chair
Soleil Beach Sling Chair.png
Anthropologie
Soleil Beach Sling Chair
Perfect for days at the beach or poolside lounging, this warm-weather seat is designed with a sturdy teak frame and a canvas sling to support a natural recline.
$198 (REGULARLY $248)
Flamingo Wall Art
Flamingo Wall Art.png
Anthropologie
Flamingo Wall Art
Bass wood frame with glass panel included. 
$558 (REGULARLY $698)
Vera for Anthropologie Poppies Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter
Vera for Anthropologie Poppies Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter.png
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie Poppies Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter
Designed by Vera in collaboration with Anthropologie, this platter invites a pretty print to any warm-weather tablescape. 
$17 (REGULARLY $28)
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Striped Reyes Duvet Cover
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Striped Reyes Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Striped Reyes Duvet Cover
Designed by Amber Lewis in collaboration with Anthropologie, this cozy collection invites a timeless stripe-and-solid combination into your bedroom.
$149 (REGULARLY $248)
Soleil Beach Cabana
Soleil Beach Cabana.png
Anthropologie
Soleil Beach Cabana
Block out the sun - and harmful UV rays - with this beachside cabana that features classic summertime stripe and playful fringe.
$358 (REGULARLY $448)
Kabi Printed Basket
Kabi Printed Basket.png
Anthropologie
Kabi Printed Basket
Well-suited for vibrant rooms and eclectic homes alike, this printed basket is perfect for storing blankets, magazines, games, and more.
$62 (REGULARLY $78)

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Deals on Kate Spade Bags at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

4th of July Mattress Sales: Allswell, Casper, Tempur-Pedic & More

The Affordable Bag Emily Ratajkowski Loves Is On Sale

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

Outdoor Voices Restocked Their Secret Sale Section

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color