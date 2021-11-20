Shopping

Outdoor Voices Early Black Friday Sale: Shop the Best Deals with 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale
Outdoor Voices

Activewear lovers, listen up -- Outdoor Voices launched its Black Friday deals early! So many of the brand’s most beloved athleisure staples are now 50% off. The Pre-Black Friday Sale includes leggings, sports bras, tanks, hoodies, and even Outdoor Voices' popular exercise dress

Outdoor Voices rarely has sales, so many styles and sizes are selling fast. The activewear retailer has been a longtime favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Lizzo, Lucy Hale, Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen have all been spotted rocking workout gear from the brand. If you're looking for more deals on activewear, be sure to check out these viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings and Lululemon dupes

Shop OV's Black Friday Sale

If the idea of sorting through numerous Black Friday deals is overwhelming, we’re here to help. Below, shop ET's top picks from the Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Zoom Full Length Legging
Zoom Full Length Legging
Outdoor Voices
Zoom Full Length Legging
OV's highest impact legging yet now comes in full length. Made out of sweat-wicking fabric, these leggings feature two phone pockets. 
$98$49
3/4 Warmup Legging
3/4 Warmup Legging
Outdoor Voices
3/4 Warmup Legging
The easy-wear Warmup Leggings will keep you comfortable for yoga, running, or strolling.
$78$39
The Exercise Dress in Pomegranate Plaid
The Exercise Dress in Pomegranate Plaid
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress in Pomegranate Plaid
Save 50% on the brand's bestselling exercise dress. 
$100$49
Warmup 5" Short
Warmup 5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5" Short
This go-to bike short has a shape-sculpting design and textured compression. 
$48$24
All-Time Bra
All-Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
All-Time Bra
An everyday racerback bra made in soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
$58$29
Pickup Jogger
Pickup Jogger
Outdoor Voices
Pickup Jogger
This cropped and slightly tapered jogger is classic Outdoor Voices, made in plush soft cotton terry. 
$88$44
Springs 7/8 Legging
Springs 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Springs 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices is known for their quality workout wear, and these outdoor leggings are no exception.
$78$39
Athena Crop Top
Athena Crop Top
Outdoor Voices
Athena Crop Top
OV's iconic crop top now comes with a high neckline. 
$48$24
All Day Hoodie
All Day Hoodie
Outdoor Voices
All Day Hoodie
A supersoft hoodie in a slightly cropped cut with thumb holes. 
$88$44
Zoom 7/8 Legging
Zoom 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
For high-impact workouts, choose the sweat-wicking Zoom 7/8 Legging. 
$98$49
Zoom 3.5" Short
Zoom 3.5" Short
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 3.5" Short
$58$29
Smooth Scoop Bra
Smooth Scoop Bra
Outdoor Voices
Smooth Scoop Bra
A scooped neckline with an OV branded band.
$58$29
Pickup Sweatshirt
Pickup Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
Pickup Sweatshirt
A relaxed lightweight crewneck that you can wear with anything. 
$88$44
Pickup Sweatpant
Pickup Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices
Pickup Sweatpant
$88$44

