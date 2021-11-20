Activewear lovers, listen up -- Outdoor Voices launched its Black Friday deals early! So many of the brand’s most beloved athleisure staples are now 50% off. The Pre-Black Friday Sale includes leggings, sports bras, tanks, hoodies, and even Outdoor Voices' popular exercise dress.

Outdoor Voices rarely has sales, so many styles and sizes are selling fast. The activewear retailer has been a longtime favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Lizzo, Lucy Hale, Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen have all been spotted rocking workout gear from the brand. If you're looking for more deals on activewear, be sure to check out these viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings and Lululemon dupes.

Shop OV's Black Friday Sale

If the idea of sorting through numerous Black Friday deals is overwhelming, we’re here to help. Below, shop ET's top picks from the Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Pickup Jogger Outdoor Voices Pickup Jogger This cropped and slightly tapered jogger is classic Outdoor Voices, made in plush soft cotton terry. $88 $44 Buy Now

Pickup Sweatshirt Outdoor Voices Pickup Sweatshirt A relaxed lightweight crewneck that you can wear with anything. $88 $44 Buy Now

