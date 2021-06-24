Shopping

The Best Deals on Kate Spade Bags at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Shop Our Picks

By Amy Lee‍
Can't get enough of Kate Spade accessories? Well, get ready to shop as the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is giving us a ton of deals on Kate Spade handbags and wallets.

Save big on totes, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, satchels and wallets on the Surprise Sale website. The bundle deals specifically caught our eye -- right now you can score two-piece and three-piece sets for low prices with the promo codes MAKEITTWO and MAKEITTHREE, respectively. Plus, you get free ground shipping! Note, all sales are final. 

A standout deal is the Staci Bundle, which includes a tote, wallet and card case lanyard for just $239! 

Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Get three Kate Spade accessories all together for just $239 with the Staci Bundle, which comes with the laptop tote, slim bifold wallet and card case lanyard. 
$239 (REGULARLY $697)

Shop more deals on Kate Spade handbags and wallets below.

Kate Spade Patrice Tote
Kate Spade Patrice Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Patrice Tote
For today only, get the Patrice Tote for $75. 
$75 (REGULARLY $329)
Kate Spade Leila Medium Universal Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade Leila Medium Universal Phone Wristlet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Medium Universal Phone Wristlet
For the one who doesn't like to lug around a big bag, this petite wristlet fits a phone, cards, coins and bills. 
$55 (REGULARLY $149)
Kate Spade Darcy Small Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade Darcy Small Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Darcy Small Slim Crossbody
The Darcy Small Slim Crossbody is the perfect everyday bag.
$89 (REGULARLY $249)
Kate Spade Natalia Small Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Natalia Small Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Natalia Small Flap Crossbody
You can wear this stylish quilted bag with chain strap as a shoulder bag or crossbody. 
$139 (REGULARLY $339)
Kate Spade Staci Small L-Zip Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Staci Small L-Zip Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Small L-Zip Bifold Wallet
A small, slim wallet with six card slots, ID window, bifold bill compartment and coin zip pocket. 
$45 (REGULARLY $129)

