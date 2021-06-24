Can't get enough of Kate Spade accessories? Well, get ready to shop as the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is giving us a ton of deals on Kate Spade handbags and wallets.

Save big on totes, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, satchels and wallets on the Surprise Sale website. The bundle deals specifically caught our eye -- right now you can score two-piece and three-piece sets for low prices with the promo codes MAKEITTWO and MAKEITTHREE, respectively. Plus, you get free ground shipping! Note, all sales are final.

A standout deal is the Staci Bundle, which includes a tote, wallet and card case lanyard for just $239!

Kate Spade Staci Bundle Kate Spade Kate Spade Staci Bundle Get three Kate Spade accessories all together for just $239 with the Staci Bundle, which comes with the laptop tote, slim bifold wallet and card case lanyard. $239 (REGULARLY $697) Buy Now

Shop more deals on Kate Spade handbags and wallets below.

