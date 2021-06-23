NuFACE Mini Device Is On Sale: Take 25% Off

Beauty lovers, drop everything. If you've been eyeing a NuFACE device, this is the perfect time to shop as the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is on sale for 25% off!

Regularly $209, shoppers can score the compact-but-powerful anti-aging device for $157 with the promo code MINI25 through June 24. The NuFACE Mini is FDA-cleared and uses microcurrent technology to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, tone and facial contour. The device also comes with the NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer to use with the Mini.

Tera Peterson, co-founder of NuFACE, shared with ET the details on how the NuFACE Facial Toning Device, used by celebs like Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Aniston, works.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

