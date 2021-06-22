If you've always wanted to copy Chrishell Stause's chic style, now's your chance!

The Selling Sunset star has teamed up with DSW for a fun and flirty curated capsule collection of her favorite shoe styles and accessories. Just in time for summer, the Chrishell Stause x DSW Collection features a selection of stylish heels, flats, accessories and more from various brands and designers like Marc Fisher, Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson.

"I am thrilled to partner with DSW so I can show people how to get that designer look without the designer price tag," the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum explains. "Shoes don't need to break the bank to be amazing! Make sure you aren’t sacrificing function for fashion. A great shoe has both."

"As we get into the summer season, it's time to start getting dressed up and back out in the world," she continues. "Of course you want to look great, but you also need to feel great to pull off the look. Even on casual days, wear at least one thing that makes you happy."

The collection is available now and includes a mix of trendy and timeless options, along with a touch of Stause's signature sparkle. "I think fashion should be fun! I love adding sparkle," she shares. "I also find adding a pop of color can boost your mood."

Shop ET's favorites below:

Chrishell Stause x DSW

"I love the gold Marc Fisher heels as a go-to comfortable office shoe," Stause explains. "The height won't make you watch the clock at work and yet they still add a nice pop to any look."

Chrishell Stause x DSW

"The Mix No. 6 strappy heel is the perfect update for the sexy black shoe that goes with everything!" Stause raves. "Sparkle never goes out of style."

Chrishell Stause x DSW

Who says you can't be comfy and glam? These metallic slides are decorated with rhinestones for the perfect sparkly touch to your everyday summer style.

This circular handbag will give your outfit instant #HotGirlSummer vibes! Pair it with a sundress or swimsuit for the ultimate beach look.

The full Chrishell x DSW Collection is available at DSW.com and all 500 store locations. The 10-piece shoe and accessories collection is all under $100, with pieces ranging in price from $35-$75.

