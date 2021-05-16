Chrishell Stause is thinking back on her very first time on TV. Ahead of the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, at which Stause is nominated in the Best Fight category for her Selling Sunset feud with Christine Quinn, the 39-year-old reality star posted a throwback clip of her first TV appearance.

The clip, which Stause revealed was circa 2004, featured her on a MTV reality dating series.

"I auditioned for a scripted show & the casting director asked if I’d be up to go on a date for a show called Wanna Come In?" Stause recalled in the caption. "It paid a couple hundred bucks so it was an instant yes because it beat waiting tables."

According to the real estate agent, "The guy I went on a date with was getting coached by a player to up his game & the goal was to be asked inside at the end."

In the clip, Stause and her date were out to eat when he encouraged her to feel his bicep. "Mine's bigger," she said after doing so. "It's big. That's big, come on. I win. I could take you."

"We'll have to see about that later," he replied.

It didn't exactly turn out that way, though, as Stause offered her date only a handshake when he took her home. "What's my name?" she asked him. "Uh..." the guy replied before walking away.

"The reason why I didn't invite [him] in is because he didn't even remember my name," Stause told the cameras after the fact. "I asked him and he had to think about it for a long time. That's really bad."

In the caption, Stause revealed that she thought her parting actions were a little harsh. "A handshake is brutal!!" she wrote. "I could have at LEAST hugged him goodbye."

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

