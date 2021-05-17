Chrishell Stause and Nikki Glaser are bonding over their Dancing With the Stars experiences with Gleb Savchenko!

The ladies met for the first time in person during an interview with ET on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they hilariously roasted their former dance partner. Stause competed with Savchenko on the dance competition show's most recent season, making it to week 8, while Glaser was the first celebrity to be booted off with him during season 27.

"I'm so glad to meet you, oh my gosh. You were amazing!" Glaser gushed, giving Stause a hug in front of ET's cameras. "You were so good, but isn't it funny we both shared the same dance partner? I wanna go back so bad. I keep pitching to them a 'Losers Season' where everyone who lost first comes back for redemption. I got kicked off too soon."

"I just love that show so much. Didn't you love your experience?" she continued. "But can I just ask you this ... how was Gleb as a dance partner? Because to me, he was very mean sometimes. And I'm like, 'Are you mean, or are you just Russian?' Like, it was confusing."

Stause started laughing, jokingly agreeing with Glaser that he was sometimes difficult to work with in rehearsals.

"Yeah, honestly, same. One time he said that we didn't even deserve 4s," Stause shared, to which Glaser responded, "That would've been the nicest thing he said to me, honestly."

Minutes before Stause walked over to Glaser, the comedian -- who is hosting the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted version -- told ET that she was planning to roast a number of reality stars in her opening monologue. Stause and Savchenko would be no exception, she teased, making a joke about the DWTS romance rumors that erupted during season 29.

"I've created my opening monologue to really fit my style of comedy, so I couldn't be more comfortable with what I'm about to do," Glaser teased. "I've never met [Chrishell] before but we do share a dance partner. We're eskimo sisters, but not for that, because I didn't sleep with him."

Some DWTS fans were convinced last fall that Stause and Savchenko were more than just dance partners. The two set the record straight, however, saying they were just friends. Shortly after season 29 wrapped, news broke that the Selling Sunset star was actually dating fellow DWTS pro (and Savchenko's BFF) Keo Motsepe. The two were together for a few months before calling it quits in February.

Savchenko, meanwhile, was spending time with actress Cassie Scerbo following his split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, last November. The professional dancer opened up about his current relationship status while chatting with ET on the red carpet.

"I'm single and ready to mingle!" Savchenko exclaimed, busting out some salsa moves. "Ladies, c'mon!"

Savchenko also shared what co-parenting with Samodanova has been like the past few months. The former couple shares two kids together, daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

"I was very saddened about the divorce but I have huge respect to Elena and only wish her the best," he said. "The co-parenting, we found that middle gold and we took a holiday together, just a month ago, and we celebrate holidays together."

"We're actually going together as a family, for the girls of course, to Jamaica in June," he added. "We do everything to make our kids feel the most comfortable."

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

