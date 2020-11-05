Throughout her time on Dancing With the Stars, Chrishell Stause guest blogged about her experience with her celeb partner, Gleb Savchenko, for ET. In her final post, the Selling Sunset star (who was eliminated during "Use Your Vote" night on Monday) opens up about what she'll miss most about the dance competition show, her post-DWTS plans and more.

Hi everyone, Chrishell Stause here!

My time on Dancing With the Stars has unfortunately come to an end, as Gleb and I were eliminated Monday night. I was really hoping for the best, but I saw the writing on the wall as soon as it was me, Nev and Skai left on ballroom floor.

It felt a bit surreal because you are never really prepared to go home in this process. It was heartbreaking to have it end because we had such a fun week planned for "Musical Icons" night if we made it through. We were really proud of our Viennese Waltz, so even though it was the end we really felt like we left it all out on the floor.

Even though there have always been far better dancers, I always knew that heart counts for a big part in this competition, and I would never give up.

Chrishell Stause

Dancing With the Stars was such a family, community environment. I will always look back on this experience as one of the most fun, exhilarating things I’ve ever done. It kind of feels like when camp is over. I hope we all stay in touch, because it really does bond you.

The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is just because you don’t know how to do something, doesn’t mean you can’t. It just means you haven’t learned how to yet.

I definitely wasn’t ready to leave the show, but I am sure my clients will be secretly happy about it. It is back to work for me! As for the future of Selling Sunset, Netflix is in charge of announcing that -- but if they fire the cameras up, there’s tons of things happening in real time to cover.

I love the show, but since it’s up in the air, I am always hustling on my back up plan. Selling Sunset is a huge time commitment, but I have some exciting ideas if I find myself free.

Chrishell Stause

In the meantime, now that my time on Dancing With the Stars has come to a close, I would love to take a little trip and let my body take a break on a beach somewhere! Baked goods are also definitely in my future. I really love how healthy I have become in this process, and I am going to try and stay really active to balance my love for cookies -- ha! I am not fully ready to lose my new dancer muscles.

And I will absolutely be watching the show and rooting everyone on! I honestly have grown to love everyone so much at this point, I can’t pick which couple I'm rooting for. I think they are all so talented and deserving.

As for Gleb, I've gained a lifelong friend in him. You really become so bonded through this process. I’ve already introduced him to my Selling Sunset friends because I knew they would all love each other. I would love to plan a big group dinner as soon as we can do so safely.

Chrishell Stause

Before I go, I have one last message for all the fans who have been supporting Gleb and me throughout this journey.

Knowing that so many of you watched and voted is so touching. There is so much craziness going on in the world and for someone to take time out of their day to vote and leave encouraging messages on social media has been the absolute sweetest thing! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me to have the best experience of my life! I will never get over how fun this was.

