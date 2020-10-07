Throughout her time on Dancing With the Stars, Chrishell Stause will be guest blogging about her experience with her celeb partner, Gleb Savchenko, for ET. In her first post, the Selling Sunset star opens up about everything from the show's confusing Top 13 Night elimination (which ultimately sent Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe home) to why she decided to share her story about freezing her eggs with fans.

Hi everyone, Chrishell Stause here!

What a nerve-wracking experience that elimination was on Monday! In those moments (when Gleb and I were waiting to hear if we were safe) I was just kind of praying it wasn't the end, but bracing myself for the worst.

I really had no idea what was going to happen, so I was obviously relieved to know we were staying to dance another day. Knowing that we were safe, a drink was definitely in order after all that!

Sadly, I didn't get to see Anne after the show, but I got to tell Keo that I really loved their dance (a Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry). I loved what Anne shared in her package and I really thought they did a great job.

For our dance, Gleb and I performed a Foxtrot to "Adore You" by Harry Styles, earning another high score of 22/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. I am so excited it's all going in the right direction! I loved the dance and I am grateful to the judges for being so encouraging, but also giving helpful feedback for the future.

Chrishell Stause

I do feel like my confidence in the ballroom has been the biggest hurdle to overcome besides technique. My nerves sometimes hijack my body and I am no longer in the driver's seat. When Gleb is being nice and encouraging, there is nothing better. It helps tremendously! I just have to work to stay on his good side.

While we were in rehearsal learning the Foxtrot, I also realized, we're always asking you guys to vote for us. But, I'm not even voting for myself! I forgot to vote! (Gleb said he never votes either, whoops.)

Anyways, a lot goes on behind the scenes that fans don't always see on TV. In the dress rehearsal right before the live show on Monday, producers decided they didn't like my hairstyle and so it was a mad dash to change it last minute to what you saw. Sometimes you may have a vision of what you want to do with the hair and wardrobe, but until you actually dance in it, you aren't sure if it's functional or not.

Chrishell Stause

As for the package that played before our dance this week? Yes, of course I was nervous to share that personal of a story. You kind of feel out on a ledge when you do something like that. But the last year has taught me that being open about life's obstacles connects you with others going through similar things and that's a beautiful thing.

Everyone has been really supportive. I think they agree it's nice to help erase a bit of the stigma to the situation. They have also seen me struggle so much by being asked the baby question over the years. They just want me to be happy.

Dancing absolutely is therapeutic! It pushes you out of your comfort zone and when you can actually find the joy in that, it's a special feeling. I also really feel like my mom (who died in July) has been with me on this journey rooting me on. That has been immensely therapeutic to feel her around me.

Chrishell Stause

Moving forward into next week, it's '80s Night and I. Am. So. EXCITED! I am dancing the Cha Cha to New Kids on the Block's "You Got The Right Stuff!" I have been a Blockhead since they hit the scene when I was 5 years old. Truly obsessed. The little girl in me is geeking out. She has no chill.

The Cha Cha is a lot more steps, and since people have been eliminated, the songs are longer. So that will be a challenge along with my weaknesses of proper footwork, lowering my shoulders and calming my nerves. Gleb's main note is to stay with him in the timing and don't rush it.

We also have a few signature NKOTB moves in there you might recognize!

For now, I want to thank anyone and everyone that has voted for us to stay so far! It means so much to me to be able to stay because I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I hope our Cha Cha can persuade some new voters that we have The Right Stuff.

