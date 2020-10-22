Throughout her time on Dancing With the Stars, Chrishell Stause will be guest blogging about her experience with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, for ET. This week, the Selling Sunset star opens up about what it was like performing an emotional contemporary routine dedicated to her late parents on Monday, and how she plans to wow audiences during Villains Night.

Hi everyone, Chrishell Stause here!

Monday was a very different night for me on Dancing With the Stars than weeks past. I absolutely felt more connected to the routine this week, due to the meaning behind it all. I also felt a lot of pressure of not wanting to mess up a tribute so important, so I was trying hard to stay focused early on and really just make sure I was ready.

I knew I was going to need to rely on my parents and Gleb to help me meet the moment and not crumble. I really did feel my parents with me so that was my superpower in the moment I was drawing on.

Chrishell Stause

So, how do Gleb and I plan to top a routine like that? Well, next week is Halloween Villains Night, and what we have planned couldn't be more opposite! But I am hoping it will still deliver in a big way.

We'll be dancing a Paso Doble to "In the Air Tonight" by VonLichten and my costume is inspired by Maleficent.

I didn't pick the song but I really think it is perfect once you see what Gleb has cooked up. To be fully transparent, my first choice we couldn't get cleared. Originally I was lobbying for Mother of Dragons and Gleb as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. After we realized we couldn't do that I instantly started to get excited about Maleficent. It's an iconic character and I cannot wait to put those horns on!

I LOVE Halloween and I cannot wait to be able to dress up on this large of a scale. I am going to re-watch the movie tonight for some extra inspiration, just like I did with Cinderella. I love the process of getting into the character because I feel like it helps me dance better, especially for theme weeks.

Chrishell Stause

As we move into week seven of the competition, less contestants = longer routines. The longer dances really amps up the pressure. It's more stressful to have to learn twice the steps as before, but at the same time, our dance has an exciting beginning, middle and end that will be very satisfying if executed correctly. (Fingers crossed!)

Gleb and I have started to work so hard on a strategy each week, to try and leave it all on the table each time, in hopes of avoiding going home. Double elimination is definitely coming, however, so our goal is to make sure we never hold back -- that we give everything we can because it can always be our last dance.

I personally want to stay in the competition because this is the most rewarding, life-changing experience, so of course I want to be here as long as possible! There were a lot of people that said I would go home right away after my first dance, so to be steadily improving and to still be here feels good to push against the doubters. I have so much to continue to improve on technically, but I am confident that no one can beat me on how much heart I am putting into this.

Chrishell Stause

The fan support has been overwhelming in the best possible way. I am so touched by people sharing their stories and how they relate to me, and I am insanely grateful. It feels like a big group hug that couldn't have come at a better time considering the times we are living in.

This has been the most exciting and therapeutic experience. The timing could not have been more perfect for me to use this opportunity to turn the year around and work through some personal pain in the process. Knowing that being open about my struggles can help people out there with their own lives gives me so much drive to continue to keep living out loud... and, God willing, maybe even nail a Paso Doble in the process!

