Hi guys, Chrishell here, and I'm so happy to dance another day!!

Joining Dancing With the Stars, you really don't know what you are in for or what to expect. But now I can definitively say it is the most exhilarating, incredible experience of my life. I went into it, honestly, just not wanting to go home right away, but now I am working so hard every day to see just how far I can go. I do not want this to end!

'80s Night was so much fun. Gleb and I danced a Cha Cha to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" by New Kids on the Block. Although the scores weren't what we were hoping for (we received a 19/30 for the performance), absolutely nothing could beat the feeling of getting a personalized shout-out from New Kids.

The fact that they took the time to do that is so unbelievable and only enforces that they truly are the best group of all time. They are always incredible to their fans, and this took the cake!

Next up, Gleb and I have contemporary. I am going into this week really optimistic because I am hoping it could work to my advantage how different the style of dance is. I always get notes about my footwork. But in contemporary, you are barefoot and really grounded, so I am hoping that will help.

We are dancing to "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals this upcoming Monday. This song means so much to me because it's a song I used to process my grief in losing my mother recently. (She died in July after a battle with lung cancer. My father died last April from the same cancer.)

This dance is in tribute to my mom and dad. It's going to be a challenge for me this week because my pain in losing my mom is still very raw, but I am using this process to work through some of that and hopefully make something beautiful out of it.

You may have also seen on my Instagram that Gleb and I had our "first fight" recently, but he apologized with flowers and we are the best we've ever been!

Dancing is his art and I love the passion he brings to it. But I am new to it, so we have to work to find the balance in that. I hate letting him down, but he appreciates that I am working so hard every single day and giving it everything I have.

We have built a lot of trust, and going into such an emotional week, I am so thankful for that. He taught me a jump yesterday. He was worried if I would be able to do it or if he would need to change it. You have to fully commit and trust your partner or it won't work and you could get injured if you second guess it. I did it on the first try and I think that says everything about the trust we have built between us at this point.

Six weeks into the competition they are still giving us four-hour blocks to rehearse a day. With less people competing I was hoping that we'd be able to get more time, but so far it's the same. I need as much time as I can get, so I am always the one getting asked to leave because it just never feels like enough time!

I've also been nursing a rib injury that happened the second week in the Rumba, so this week will be a huge challenge because of all the lifts. My body is in for it this week more than any other.

As for how I usually wind down after a long day of rehearsals? Well, last night was The Bachelorette premiere and let's just say I am definitely going to be following that this season after all the drama that has been flying around!

While I was watching that last night, I had my feet on a block of ice, eating fruit and pretzels with string cheese. Ha! Very fancy. (This reminds me that I need to go grocery shopping!)

Anyways, my favorite part of learning to dance has been the body glow up, let's be real. I was shaving the other day and found a muscle on the back of my leg that I thought only existed in athletes. I have never seen this muscle before in my life. So let's also add this into reasons I need people to vote, LOL!

In being a part of this show each week, people get to share some aspect of your life. I absolutely love the connection I have with so many, whether it's about where I came from or struggles I have faced. In today's crazy times, connecting with people feels more important than ever so you don't feel alone.

I think in embracing being open about my life, that has been a factor in Gleb and I still being in the competition. The rest of our journey is up to us in that rehearsal space. We have to put the work in every day and never let up.

Whenever this does come to an end, I want to feel like there is not one ounce of effort I left on the table. So speaking of that, I gotta get back to work! See you next week, fingers crossed!

