170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop
Prime Day 2021 may be over, but there are still plenty of deals to shop!
Ever since Amazon announced Prime Day dates earlier this month, ET Style has shared all the early Prime Day deals we could find. But now the deal days on Amazon that rival Black Friday has ended, but we're ready to help you continue to score amazing deals that are still happening and make the most of your Prime membership and shop like an expert Prime member.
So, what's on sale post-Prime Day? What isn't on sale?! For Prime Day, your Amazon Prime Membership gave you access to fashion deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, clothes for babies and toddlers, shoes, underwear and accessories like sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.
Much like the holiday shopping season, there are deals on electronics akin to what you'll find on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. You can score deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and other Amazon product offerings. But the electronics deals aren't limited to Amazon. There are laptop deals and deals on iPhone accessories.
But Amazon isn't all about tech deals. The ET Style team is always looking for the best deals on celeb-loved products, and the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was no different. Pair Kate Middleton's Superga shoes with a dress, get Meghan Markle's Castañer sandals to wear with your favorite jeans, shop Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, order Oprah's beloved Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, work out in style with celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings or Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, get Selena Gomez's knife set from Selena + Chef and celebrity cookware lines to cook with flair, or kick it in Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs.
Amazon sales are your best chance for smart shoppers to find the lowest price on all sorts of products. Amazon continues to be packed with savings across categories, including beauty products, leggings, shoes, handbags, jewelry, Amazon devices, dresses, kitchen appliances and travel gear. To get you started on the right post-Prime Day deal for you, we've selected some of the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals and divided them into top categories below.
Ahead, Shop ET's best 170+ extended Prime Day deals.
Best Tech Deals
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition for $280 (originally $320)
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $160 (originally $250)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition for $110 (originally $170)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in for $1,048 (originally $1,100)
- TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for $177 (originally $220)
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition for $350 (originally $430)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $40 (originally $50)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $64 (originally $120)
Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices
- Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa for $60 (originally $80)
- Echo Dot with Alexa for $35 (originally $40)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $17 (originally $30)
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $55 (originally $60)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $22 (originally $27)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $20 (originally $30)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $45 (originally $60)
Best Tech Deals for Smart Home
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Size for $1,100 (originally $1,295)
- Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop for $89 (originally $110)
- BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline for $100 (originally $110)
- Casper Sleep Foam Pillow for Sleeping, Standard for $60 (originally $89)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $608 (originally $675)
- Wake Up Sunrise Alarm Clock for $37 (originally $40)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $132 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $280 (originally $300)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $143 with coupon (originally $173)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $100 with coupon (originally $120)
- Rosewill Desktop Power Strip for $12 (originally $30)
- Jadisi LED Light Strips (4x16.4 feet) for $19 (originally $22)
Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances
- Ninja Air Fryer for $100 (originally $120)
- The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) for $9 with coupon (originally $12)
- Oster Sangerfield Stainless Steel Cookware, 3.0-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Basket for $27 (originally $30)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Cruelty Free Formula - Pack of 3 for $10 (originally $12)
- KOIOS 800W 4-in-1 Multifunctional Hand Immersion Blender for $40 (originally $50)
- U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set with 600 Degrees Fahrenheit Heat Resistant for $20 (originally $22)
- OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters, 4 Count for $7 (originally $8)
- Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Digital Screen and Nonstick Frying Pot for $65 with coupon (originally $96)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $200 (originally $365)
- Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $59 (originally $115)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $165 (originally $299)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $100 (originally $185)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $70 with coupon applied (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $38 (originally $62)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $153 (originally $360)
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts for $30 (originally $45)
- Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress for $36 (originally $40)
- Levi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short for $30 (originally $50)
- Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress for $60 (originally $66)
- Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dresses for $32 (originally $40)
- Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt for $66 (originally $95)
- YIANNA Waist Trainer for Women Underbust Latex Sport Girdle Corsets Cincher for $24 (originally $40)
- Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Monokinis for $33 (originally $36)
- GRECERELLE Women's Sleeveless Racerback Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets for $30 (originally $33)
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece for $35 (originally $60)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $17 with coupon (originally $27)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $30 (originally $49)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $84 (originally $138)
- Adidas Originals Medium 3-Stripes Leggings $28 (originally $40)
- Columbia Women's Switchback III Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket for $40 (originally $60)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $33 (originally $45)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $29 (originally $39)
- Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Bra for $47 (originally $52)
- Men's Polo Ralph Lauren Knit Jersey Short Sleeve Logo Crew for $30 (originally $32)
Best Beauty Deals
- Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools for $13 (originally $20)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable for $19 (originally $26)
- NuFACE Mini Petite Facial Toning Device for $167 for $139 (originally $209)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara for $7 (originally $10)
- Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner, Satin Finish, Waterproof Formula for $7 (originally $9)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid for $15 (originally $19)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel for $19 with coupon (originally $20)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $42 (originally $100)
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $13 (originally $20)
- Daisy By Marc Jacobs for Women Eau De Toilette Spray, 1.7 Fl Oz for $56 (originally $74)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $16 (originally $17)
- Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set for $75 (originally $95)
- Himalayan Clay Mud Mask for Face and Body by Majestic Pure - Exfoliating and Facial Acne Fighting Mask for $13 (originally $15)
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $68 (originally $130)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer for $40 (originally $50)
- Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit for $17 (originally $20)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost With Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Moisturizer for $13 (originally $18)
- BioOil Skincare Oil for $14 (originally $26)
Best Deals on Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $49 (originally $65)
- Teva Women's W Midform Universal Wedge Sandal for $56 (originally $60)
- TOMS Canvas Classics for $31 (originally $42)
- Vionic Rest Farra Backstrap Sandal - Sandals with Concealed Orthotic Support for $63 (originally $90)
- Clarks Women's Breeze Sea for $33 (originally $55)
- Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat for $29 (originally $40)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker starting at $52 (originally $65)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $60 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $38 (originally $90)
- Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $78 (originally $95)
Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets
- EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Handbag for $15 (originally $28)
- Fossil Women's Wiley Leather Satchel Purse Handbag for $178 (originally $248)
- Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag for $119 (originally $127)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $115 (originally $145)
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $63 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $52 (originally $60)
Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Chelsea Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Backpack for $56 (originally $80)
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port for $115 (originally $145)
- Lucky Brand Vala Backpack for $137 (originally $163)
- TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack for $100
- Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack for $73 (originally $75)
- Oakley Blade Wet Dry 30l Backpack for $65 (originally $80)
Best Deals on Jewelry
- SWAROVSKI Women's Creativity Circle Jewelry Collection for $48 (originally $59)
- SWAROVSKI Women's Stone Hoop Pierced Earrings for $90 (originally $119)
- Timex Women's Easy Reader 25mm Date Watch for $40 (originally $57)
- Michael Kors Women's Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace for $67 (originally $95)
- Fossil Women's Jesse Stainless Steel Glitz Dress Quartz Watch for $58 (originally $109)
Sunglasses
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $122 (originally $153)
- SOJOS Cat Eye Designer Sunglasses Fashion UV400 Protection Glasses SJ2052 for $15 (originally $30)
- Gucci Sunglasses for $293 (originally $360)
- Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses for $117 (originally $235)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $60 (originally $119)
- Oakley Oo9013 Frogskins Square Sunglasses for $114 (originally $142)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $129 (originally $161)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $64 (originally $71)
And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, Grape for $57 (originally $70)
- Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch for $31 (originally $75)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $276 (originally $350)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $185 (originally $250)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $114 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $276 (originally $295)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit Black for $70 (originally $100)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $270 (originally $350)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $160 (originally $200)
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $189 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $230 (originally $280)
Face Masks
- 3 Pack-CDC Vaccination Card Protector for $5 (originally $7)
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Woven Fabric Face Masks - Pack of 6 for $11 (originally $18)
- 100% Mulberry Silk 2-Pack Face Mask with PM2.5 Filter for $20 (originally $24)
- EnerPlex Youth/Adult 3-Ply 3-Pack Medium, Comfortable and Breathable Face Masks for $19 (originally $30)
- KN95 Face Mask 20-Pack, Black for $20 (originally $27)
- Comix Face-Masks Individual-Wrapped Package, Pack of 50pcs for $11 (originally $12)
- CoverMyMouth Variety 3 Pack Adult/Large Reusable Face Masks for $20 (originally $35)
- iHeartRaves Neck Gaiter Face Cover Scarf for $7 (originally $15)
- ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mouth Mask with Filter Pocket Adjustable for $14 (originally $17)
Health
- Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set for $40 (originally $70)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $270 (originally $400)
- Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $40 (originally $50)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $270 with coupon (originally $400)
Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers
- Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (originally $249)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $79 (originally $130)
- Webcam with Microphone, 1080P HD Streaming USB Computer Webcam for $25 (originally $35)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $70 (originally $80)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $28 (originally $69)
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,249 (originally $2399)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $125 (originally $150)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $170 (originally $190)
Gaming
- RUNMUS Gaming Headset for $18 (originally $43)
- Carnival Games Nintendo Switch for $15 (originally $40)
- OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station for Playstation 4 for $25 (originally $27)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $216 (originally $250)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $30 (originally $40)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition for $28 (originally $30)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $35 (originally $61)
- adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set for $25 (originally $37)
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen for $73 (originally $80)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -Shiny Edition (Xbox One) for $58 (originally $150)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $54 with coupon (originally $60)
And you can gear up for summer with the top extended Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. Amazon is running the huge outlet sale on overstock items for the summer. The Amazon Sale features deep discounts on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, travel gear and more. Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living items to summer fashion finds.
During Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy for shoppers to find everything they need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health and wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness and outdoors, subscription boxes, home and kitchen, and more.
Amazon is the home of so many covetable brands, and most of them have items on sale after Prime Day 2021. You'll find deals from the brands below and so many more.
Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off
Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel
Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing
Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers
Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories
Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage
Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes
Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More
New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear
Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More
Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories
Swimwear Deals on Select Styles
Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories
Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off
