Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage for 4th of July Travel
Whether you have planned a 4th of July weekend trip or are finally taking the summer vacation you postponed last year, it may be time to get equipped with the travel essentials needed for your next getaway. Now is a great time to get discounts on travel gear because a number of retailers are currently offering major luggage deals ahead of 4th of July. There's a wide range of Amazon Prime Day deals from luggage sets to duffel bags to sleep masks for adventurers and those who like to travel in style. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score these deals and get them in time for July 4th weekend.
Right now, you can save on popular travel luggage from Samsonite, Coolife, American Tourister and Rockland. Even if you’re not personally in the market for luggage, travel gear like suitcases make great birthday and wedding gifts. From carry-ons to 3-piece luggage sets, here are the best deals on travel essentials at Amazon to shop right now.
The Best Luggage Set
This Samsonite Winfield hard luggage set includes a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners that make for durable checked luggage.
A bright color can make the best luggage for travel, making your suitcase very easy to spot at baggage claim. This Coolife rolling luggage set has a carry on and two spacious hard suitcases which work best as checked bags.
This American Tourister softside luggage set comes with a boarding bag, wheeled duffel bag, 21" upright rolling bag and a 25" upright rolling bag. Plus, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
This Samsonite luggage set has a 20-inch bag, perfect for a carry-on, and a 28-inch bag, perfect for a sturdy, checked bag.
The Travelers Club 4-piece luggage set comes with a 26-inch spinner bag, a 20-inch carry-on spinner bag, a boarding tote and a travel toiletry bag. This set has it all.
This black softside carry-on set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag.
The Best Carry On Luggage
If you want a versatile duffel bag that you can take on a quick weekend trip or to the gym, this Adidas bag is for you.
The American Tourister Moonlight Hardside 21-inch carry-on is expandable and highly functional. It also comes in several eye-catching colors and designs.
This Samsonite carry-on fits under most major airlines' seats, which is useful if you don't want to deal with overhead storage.
If you've ever traveled on Frontier or Spirit airlines, you know how much costs add up especially for extra luggage. Narwey's Travel Carry-On Bag was specifically made to fit under budget airline seats to help save you money. The foldable bag holds more than you expect.
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
The Best Travel Gear
This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized.
This handy toiletry travel bag keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.
Looking for peace and quiet while you're traveling? This wireless headphones offers up to 22 hours of battery life and have adjustable ear cups that you can customize your fit to a comfort level.
This sleep mask is like a portable blackout curtain. Plus, it has 53,000 5-star reviews.
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
Give yourself a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant.
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
If you're in the market for a new travel backpack, this one is an Amazon bestseller.
Noise cancelling headphones for infants is essential baby gear for traveling.
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling.
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
Travel like you're a millionaire with these headphones. The headphones offer an enhanced bass tone that can play your music like you're in a recording studio with its AKG-tuned 12mm speakers. Plus, it also has noise cancellation to block out any background noise when you're on a train, bus, or airplane.
