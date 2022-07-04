All of your 4th of July plans are coming to a close, and it's time to start shopping the jaw-dropping Fourth of July sales before the fireworks go off later today. Many retailers are offering Black Friday-level deals, impressively slashing prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you're looking for a new tablet, smart TV or another device to add to your tech collection, there are plenty of tech sales ahead of July 4. Other top sales range across nearly every category, including fashion, home, beauty and mattresses. If you're looking for a new washer and dryer duo, Samsung has you covered. Of course, we can't forget the 50% off deals on Coach handbags fire pits and double discounts at Madewell.

From Best Buy to Anthropologie, we've gathered the best Fourth of July sales happening right now, plus our favorite deals from them. This is your last chance to check out these can't-miss sales before the holiday ends.

Best July 4th Tech Sales

From free earbuds and laptops to hundreds off smartphones, smart watches, and 8K TVs, Samsung's Fourth of July Sale is your best opportunity to snag Samsung tech for less.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $300 Buy Now

The retailer is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2022, but Amazon still made some time to debut some early deals ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Give yourself a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant. $249 $175 BUY NOW

Best Buy has sales on top-rated headphones and various other best-selling electronics from smart 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops and beyond.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" Touch Screen Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" Touch Screen Bring the power of this 2-in-1 design to your classes or work. It holds up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it has Fast Charging capabilities so that you won't miss a thing. FYI, you can save even more on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an eligible trade-in. Either way, a free 15-month Microsoft 365 membership is included in this offer. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

The international retailer has an assortment of electronics, which means it also has a vast array of deals on electronics ahead of July 4.

Best July 4th Home and Kitchen Sales

Everything is 15% off from the internet-famous bedding brand through Wednesday, July 6.

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $169 $143 Buy Now

Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer. $159 $135 Buy Now

For a limited time, save up to $100 on Explorian and Ascent Series blenders with Vitamix summer savings.

Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 Vitamix Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 Equipped with Variable Speed Control and Pulse, the A2300 lets you easily adjust the texture of every dish — from smooth purées to chunky salsas — and everything in between. $500 $450 Buy Now

Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale is officially here. If you missed Way Day 2022, now's your chance to spruce up your living space with deals on furniture, appliances, decor and other home goods.

Amazon's sales on vacuums, indoor and outdoor furniture and home decorations make revamping your every room of your house a bit easier this summer.

Best Buy has 4th of July sales across every category, but the brand has really amped up its deals on home and kitchen appliances. As a part of the early deals, you can get a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you buy 3 or more eligible appliances totaling $1,499 or more. Plus, a ton of home and kitchen devices are marked down.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,500 Buy Now

Samsung seems to have a new deal on home and kitchen appliances every day, which is why it was so difficult to pick our top two deals.

The brand that's known for its portable and nearly smokeless fire pits has an expansive sale on during all of its products. Ahead of 4th of July, Solo Stove is offering up to 45% off firepits, accessories, and more.

Bonfire Solo Stove Bonfire This Solo Stove fire pit is built for the backyard. Bonfire's unique and nearly smokeless features create limitless opportunities for all your outdoor fun. $400 $240 Buy Now

Pi Pizza Oven Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven Choose between the wood only or the wood and gas option, then start baking your favorite pizza recipes in your backyard or on your next camping trip. FYI, Solo Stove's newly released Pi Pizza Oven already has a perfect 5-star rating. $625 $470 Buy Now

From deals on air towers that will keep you cool all summer long to sales on bread makers, Walmart already has tons of home and kitchen deals.

Dyson Pure Cool TP02 Walmart Dyson Pure Cool TP02 The Dyson Pure Cool TP02 is a tower air purifier fan that is a must-have this summer. It connects to WiFi so the tower can be remotely controlled, and it has a night-time auto mode that purifies when needed, but only using the quietest settings. $300 $200 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $600 $469 Buy Now

Target's Red Hot Savings Event is offering so many deals for the holiday weekend, but some of the best and biggest discounts are on essentials for your patio or backyard.

Zero Gravity Lounger Target Zero Gravity Lounger Create a relaxing oasis outdoors in an instant with this Zero Gravity Lounger. Complete with a head support, this lounger comes with an adjustable footrest and back for a perfect spot to lounge in your backyard, poolside or garden. $70 $49 Buy Now

Outdoor furniture and pool essentials alike are included in Frontgate's expansive Fourth of July Sale. Score up to 70% off on patio furniture, pool floats and more with code 0722FS.

Best July 4th Beauty Fashion Sales

From collaborations with Allbirds to new sneakers, Adidas has had a big year. Now, you can celebrate the 4th of July with some new kicks as a discount. Shop a couple of our favorite deals from the Adidas End of Season Sale below.

Get an extra 50% off all sale items, including stylish tops, dresses, bedding essentials and home decor.

Coach's epic Fourth of July Sale is giving shoppers 50% off every sale style, including the Jennifer Lopez-loved Pillow Tabby shoulder bag.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 The light aqua colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 50% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. $495 $248 Buy Now

Oprah's favorite cooling pajamas are on sale for 20% off. You can also shop more of Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear for up to 25% off.

To celebrate 5 years of the internet's favorite sustainable fashion brand, Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is taking up to 60% off clothing and swimsuits just in time for summer.

Cabo String Bikini Top Girlfriend Collective Cabo String Bikini Top A cute string bikini top is a staple piece in anyone's summer wardrobe, especially if you plan on lounging at the beach or pool. $50 $38 Buy Now

Sea Palma Plunge One Piece Girlfriend Collective Sea Palma Plunge One Piece The Palma Plunge One Piece isn't just a cute and sustainable bathing suit, it's also supportive. With regenerated nylon lining, medium support and built-in bra for even more support, this one piece fits like a comfortable sports bra. $95 $71 Buy Now

Your summer snooze deserves to be silken. Lunya is offering 25% off select washable silk styles right now. But hurry, this rare sale ends on Monday.

Washable Silk Set Lunya Washable Silk Set This thermoregulating duo made of 100% Washable Mulberry Silk is Lunya's most-loved pajama set for maintaining a comfy body temp while you sleep. $188 $141 Buy Now

Washable Silk Tank Set Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set This updated washable silk set has a new, low back featuring a delicate silk band to prevent shoulder straps from slipping and Lunya's signature waistband to prevent shorts from riding up at night. $188 $141 Buy Now

At Madewell's sale, get 40%off shorts, tees, and swimwear plus 25% off almost everything else with code SUNSHINE until July 4.

Now through July 5, summer gear at Outdoor Voices is 30% off. Activewear essentials including leggings, exercise dresses, and skorts are marked down to keep you comfortable and cute all year.

Move Free Crop Top Outdoor Voices Move Free Crop Top Elevate your workout wear with a pastel lavender crop top at 30% off. Thanks to its TechSweat fabric, you can stay cool no matter how rigorous your workout routine is. $48 $34 Buy Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 35% off, it's even more difficult to resist this colorblock design. FYI, all of the other colorways are on sale at 30% off. $100 $64 Buy Now

If you're still on the hunt for your go-to swimsuit this summer, shop Summersalt's Fourth of July Sale that ends on July 5. Save an extra 30% off swimwear, cover-ups and other apparel with code SALE30.

The Halter Plunge Summersalt The Halter Plunge A plunging halter swimsuit is perfect for enjoying the summer by the pool. Plus, the floral print makes this swimsuit even more fashionable. $125 $62 Buy Now

Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 60% off handbags, wallets, apparel and other accessories (and you can grab some sale items at an additional 25% off).

Crisscross Bubble Jelly Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Add a modern spin to the Y2K jelly sandals trend with these Tory Burch Crisscross Bubble Jelly Sandals. $228 $120 Buy Now

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit This pink and beige floral one-piece swimsuit is perfect for lounging poolside, and you can't beat the discount. All you need now is some good reading material, sunglasses and you're all set for your beach getaway this summer. $278 $127 Buy Now

Add some modern pieces and chic retro styles to your wardrobe with Urban Outfitters' sale on everything from apparel, accessories and even more.

Best July 4th Beauty Sales

Stock up and save on award-winning Biossance products with 30% off summer staples.

Get 30% off and free shipping on all of Peace Out's easy, one-step skincare solutions.

Prep for a fun-filled summer with 20% off sitewide at SkinStore when you use the code JULY4.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit SkinStore NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Ideal for on-the-go, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is designed to deliver similar results to a face lift by visibly toning the facial muscles, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $209 $167 Shop Now

Almost everything at Space NK is 20% off with the code FOURTH. Enjoy discounts on Augustinus Bader, Diptyque candles, Aesop soap and more.

Every Sunday Riley product is 20% off at Anthropologie, including the Drew Barrymore and Oprah-approved Good Genes anti-aging serum.

Ulta's Summer of Hair Love sale is going on now, with buy-one-get-one-50%-off deals on products from Pattern Beauty, DevaCurl, Pureology, Ouidad and more.

Best July 4th Mattress Sales

Casper's 4th of July Sale is offering up to $600 off mattresses. Also take up to 50% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows.

Check out Cocoon's 4th of July Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

Save $500 on on TEMPUR-breeze mattresses and get a $300 Instant Gift with your Tempur-Pedic mattress set purchase.

TEMPUR-breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze Mattress Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long. $5,449 $4,949 Buy Now

Through July 4, Nectar's Fourth of July sale takes $100 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.

Use code FIREWORKS20 to save 20% on all mattresses and bedding at Allswell.

Now that you've found the perfect sale at Mattress Firm, you just have to decide how firm or plush you want your new mattress to be.

Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free through June 4.

With pre-Prime Day deals and early 4th of July sales, you're bound to find the right fit for your bedroom.

You always sleep a bit better when you know you got your mattress at a great deal, especially when that mattress is made from cloud-like material.

Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Wayfair Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Sink into a cushiony sleep with the extra-plush layers of the Tempur-Cloud Prima Mattress. It is a medium-soft mattress that offers softness paired with adaptive support and pressure relief. When you buy this mattress from Wayfair, you get a $300 gift card. $1,599 $1,299 WITH GIFT CARD Buy Now

