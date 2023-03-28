Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. Thanks to Nordstrom, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are 30% off right now.

Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals are a summer favorite, but with cooler spring weather here for another couple months, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend. The classic slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort. Get 30% off the shearling slide sandals in four different colors before they sell out.

You can also add extra comfort to your feet this spring and summer with the classic Birkenstock sandals. A variety of styles are discounted at Amazon right now.

Birkenstock Mayari Sandal Amazon Birkenstock Mayari Sandal At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable Birkenstock Mayari sandals. $90 $75 Shop Now

Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals Amazon Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals These Birkenstock Gizeh sandals have the look of a flip-flop but are way more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to you for a custom fit. $102 $97 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 22 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

37 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

The 156 Best Men's Sandals for Spring 2023

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring

Step Into Spring With Zappos' Sale: Save on Best-Selling Shoe Styles

Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

15 Under-$50 Colorful Sandals from Amazon to Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Spring Forward Sale

Shop Spring Break Essentials at Amazon for Your Next Trip