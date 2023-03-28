Shopping

The Coziest Versions of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling
Birkenstock

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. Thanks to Nordstrom, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are 30% off right now. 

Birkenstock's Arizona slide sandals are a summer favorite, but with cooler spring weather here for another couple months, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend. The classic slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort. Get 30% off the shearling slide sandals in four different colors before they sell out. 

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

The fan-favorite Birkenstock slide sandal gets a cozy update with a genuine-shearling lining for cushioning and natural moisture-wicking comfort.

$180$126
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Blue
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Blue
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Blue
$180$126
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Pink
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Pink
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Pink
$180$126
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Black
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Black
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal - Black
$180$126

You can also add extra comfort to your feet this spring and summer with the classic Birkenstock sandals. A variety of styles are discounted at Amazon right now. 

Birkenstock Women's Arizona
Birkenstock Women's Arizona
Amazon
Birkenstock Women's Arizona

The trendiest shoe of the year isn't just for summer. Get a pair of these ultra-comfy footbed-molding Birkenstocks for spring, too.

$100$72
Birkenstock Mayari Sandal
Birkenstock Mayari Sandal
Amazon
Birkenstock Mayari Sandal

At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable Birkenstock Mayari sandals. 

$90$75
Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals
Amazon
Birkenstock Gizeh Sandals

These Birkenstock Gizeh sandals have the look of a flip-flop but are way more comfortable thanks to the brand's signature cork footbed that molds to you for a custom fit. 

$102$97
Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal
Birkenstock Women's Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal
Amazon
Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal

Save on these Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor sandals at Amazon and slide into your new favorite spring and summer footwear.

$70$54

