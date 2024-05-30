Shop
The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer Long — Shop Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva, Crocs and More

Best Summer Sandals for Men 2022
Birkenstock
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 7:01 AM PDT, May 30, 2024

From hiking sandals to comfy slides, we've rounded up the best men's sandals for Summer 2024.

With summer vacations and beach days on your mind, you're probably looking for a new pair of sandals. As temperatures begin to heat up, now is the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection with durable and comfortable sandals. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this summer.

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, you'll find a plethora of top-rated styles that can keep up with your spring adventures. We've included some of the best sandals from Birkenstock, Rainbow Sandals, Crocs, Adidas, Chaco and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for classic leather sandals, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Get ready to hit the beach and pool in style, and shop the best men's sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.

$110 $66 and up

Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop

Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop
Amazon

Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop

These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons. 

Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal

Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Amazon

Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal

Get over 50% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 18,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.

$70 $40

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Amazon

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals

If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. 

$46 $29

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs Classic Clog
Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog

It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. 

Chaco Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal

Chaco Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal
Chaco

Chaco Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal

The Chaco Z/Cloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

Adidas Adissage Slide

Adidas Adissage Slide
Adidas

Adidas Adissage Slide

These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation. 

$32 $20

Teva Men's, Hudson Sandal

Teva Men's, Hudson Sandal
Amazon

Teva Men's, Hudson Sandal

Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva sandals.

$65 $52

UGG Seaside Slide

UGG Seaside Slide
Zappos

UGG Seaside Slide

Crafted with microfiber lining, a leather sockliner and a contoured Eva footbed, UGG's Seaside Slides are perfect for beachside strolls or walks to the pool.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Men's

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Men's
DSW

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Men's

Featuring lightweight EVA material, these sandals are waterproof, shock-absorbing and skin-friendly — perfect for pool days.

Skechers Men's Tresmen-Garo Open Toe Water Sandal

Skechers Men's Tresmen-Garo Open Toe Water Sandal
Amazon

Skechers Men's Tresmen-Garo Open Toe Water Sandal

The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go.

$50 $42

