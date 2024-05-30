From hiking sandals to comfy slides, we've rounded up the best men's sandals for Summer 2024.
With summer vacations and beach days on your mind, you're probably looking for a new pair of sandals. As temperatures begin to heat up, now is the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection with durable and comfortable sandals. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool this summer.
No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, you'll find a plethora of top-rated styles that can keep up with your spring adventures. We've included some of the best sandals from Birkenstock, Rainbow Sandals, Crocs, Adidas, Chaco and plenty of other brands in our round-up.
The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for classic leather sandals, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Get ready to hit the beach and pool in style, and shop the best men's sandals.
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop
These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons.
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Get over 50% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 18,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
Crocs Classic Clog
It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal.
Chaco Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal
The Chaco Z/Cloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
Adidas Adissage Slide
These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation.
Teva Men's, Hudson Sandal
Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva sandals.
UGG Seaside Slide
Crafted with microfiber lining, a leather sockliner and a contoured Eva footbed, UGG's Seaside Slides are perfect for beachside strolls or walks to the pool.
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Men's
Featuring lightweight EVA material, these sandals are waterproof, shock-absorbing and skin-friendly — perfect for pool days.
Skechers Men's Tresmen-Garo Open Toe Water Sandal
The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go.
