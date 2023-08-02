Summer is reaching its peak, which means so are sky-high temperatures and stifling humidity. Getting dressed for 90-degree days brings a unique challenge, but it's no reason to resort to wearing threadbare tank tops until September.

Nothing ruins a good outfit quite like unsightly sweat stains, so investing in quality materials such as linen is key to looking and feeling good all summer long. From vacation-ready button downs to polo shirts for the office, we've rounded up the best linen shirts for men. You can mix these practical pieces with shorts and sandals after a swim or denim on a balmy evening.

Naturally lightweight and cooling, linen is one of our favorite fabrics for summer thanks to its ability to bring a breeziness to your outfits. Made from flaxseed fibers, the naturally-derived fabric offers superior breathability by allowing for better air circulation than synthetic fabrics such as polyester. Compared to fellow natural fabric cotton, linen is stiffer and more durable — making it essential for surviving summer.

Below, check out the best and most breathable linen shirts for men to help you keep your cool.

For more men's summer wardrobe staples, shop the best swim trunks, running shorts, and ultimate fashion finds from AllSaints.

