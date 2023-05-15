The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer — Shop Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva, Crocs and More
With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, you're probably looking for a new pair of sandals. Right now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for summer 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool well into summer.
No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your Memorial Day travel plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.
The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Get ready to enjoy the upcoming summer season, and shop the best men's sandals.
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.
Take your slides up a notch this spring with Adidas Adicane Slide Sandals. Plus, they're made in a super eco-conscious way to reduce any unnecessary waste.
These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons.
Doc Marten always bring the edge to any footwear, and these Soloman Sandals from Dr Marten are no different.
It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal.
The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe.
Get over 40% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 14,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.
The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed.
The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation.
Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals. Designed as a water and sport sandal, the Hurricane Xlt2 gives you some extra sole support thanks to the EVA foam footbed.
If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces).
RELATED CONTENT:
Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web
Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
The Best Spring Jackets for Men: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon, Nike and More
Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer: Shop Hoka, Adidas, Brooks, Nike and More
The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs — Get Up to 62% Off Their New Sneaker, Clogs and Sandals for Spring
The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer
17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip
The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer Long: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More
Allbirds Is Having a Spring Sale on Their Popular Sneakers up to 40% Off — Save On Shoes for Men and Women
Tom Brady’s Underwear Selfie Has the Internet Buzzing — Here’s Where to Shop His Boxer Briefs
The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring
lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock In New Spring Colors
Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring