With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, you're probably looking for a new pair of sandals. Right now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for summer 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool well into summer.

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your Memorial Day travel plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Get ready to enjoy the upcoming summer season, and shop the best men's sandals.

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. $50 $29 Shop Now

Skechers Men's Tresmen Macy's Skechers Men's Tresmen The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe. $60 Shop Now

Ecco Yucatan Sandal Amazon Ecco Yucatan Sandal The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed. $140 Shop Now

Chaco ZCloud Chaco Chaco ZCloud The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. $100 Shop Now

Adidas Adissage Slide Adidas Adidas Adissage Slide These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation. $32 $28 Shop Now

Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals Amazon Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. $46 $33 Shop Now

Chaco Z1 Classic Chaco Chaco Z1 Classic The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces). $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

The Best Spring Jackets for Men: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon, Nike and More

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer: Shop Hoka, Adidas, Brooks, Nike and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs — Get Up to 62% Off Their New Sneaker, Clogs and Sandals for Spring

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer Long: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More

Allbirds Is Having a Spring Sale on Their Popular Sneakers up to 40% Off — Save On Shoes for Men and Women

Tom Brady’s Underwear Selfie Has the Internet Buzzing — Here’s Where to Shop His Boxer Briefs

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock In New Spring Colors

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring