Shopping

The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer — Shop Birkenstock, Adidas, Teva, Crocs and More

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Summer Sandals for Men 2022
Birkenstock

With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, you're probably looking for a new pair of sandals. Right now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals for summer 2023. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men to sport to the beach or pool well into summer. 

No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your Memorial Day travel plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Adidas Slides, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.

The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Get ready to enjoy the upcoming summer season, and shop the best men's sandals.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Oiled Leather Two-Strap Sandals from Finish Line
Macy's
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.

$145
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal
DSW
Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal

Take your slides up a notch this spring with Adidas Adicane Slide Sandals. Plus, they're made in a super eco-conscious way to reduce any unnecessary waste.

$50
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide Arch Flip Flop
Amazon
Rainbow Sandals Leather Double Layer Wide arch Flip Flop

These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple spring and summer seasons. 

$64
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal
DSW
Dr. Martens Soloman Sandal

Doc Marten always bring the edge to any footwear, and these Soloman Sandals from Dr Marten are no different.

$110
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Clog

It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal. 

$50$29
Skechers Men's Tresmen
Skechers Men's Tresmen
Macy's
Skechers Men's Tresmen

The comfy Skechers everyday sandal you didn't know you needed. They'll make you feel like you're wearing slippers on the go or use them as your go-to everyday spring shoe. 

$60
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal
Amazon
Dockers Men's Fisherman Sandal

Get over 40% off these comfortable sandals for spring. With over 14,000 five star ratings, these sandals are a must-buy.

$70$39
Ecco Yucatan Sandal
Ecco Yucatan Sandal
Amazon
Ecco Yucatan Sandal

The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed. 

$140
Chaco ZCloud
Chaco ZCloud
Chaco
Chaco ZCloud

The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on spring vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

$100
Adidas Adissage Slide
Adidas Adissage Slide
Adidas
Adidas Adissage Slide

These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, the casual sandal is designed for post-workout rejuvenation. 

$32$28
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals with Eva Foam Midsole
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals
Amazon
Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals with Eva Foam Midsole

Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals. Designed as a water and sport sandal, the Hurricane Xlt2 gives you some extra sole support thanks to the EVA foam footbed.  

$75$54
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals

If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. 

$46$33
Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco
Chaco Z1 Classic

The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces).

$100

 RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

15 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

The Best Spring Jackets for Men: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon, Nike and More

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer: Shop Hoka, Adidas, Brooks, Nike and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs — Get Up to 62% Off Their New Sneaker, Clogs and Sandals for Spring

The Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Summer

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer Long: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More

Allbirds Is Having a Spring Sale on Their Popular Sneakers up to 40% Off — Save On Shoes for Men and Women

Tom Brady’s Underwear Selfie Has the Internet Buzzing — Here’s Where to Shop His Boxer Briefs

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock In New Spring Colors

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring

 