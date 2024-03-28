Sales & Deals

Slide Into Spring in Comfort With the Crocs Spring Sale: Score Deals for the Whole Family

Crocs
Crocs
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:22 AM PDT, March 28, 2024

Express yourself with a new pair of Crocs (and Jibbitz).

Love them or hate them, Crocs are undeniably comfortable. If you haven't checked out Crocs in a while, it's about time for another look. These days the clog isn't the only silhouette the shoe brand offers. Crocs is diving into fashionable new styles that offer the same comfort.

Crocs has a Spring Sale going on right now that you won't want to miss. Save up to 50% off on styles for women, men and kids. Find the classic Crocs clogs, but also sandals and even wedges that offer a more subtle style. Those cute add-on Jibbitz are on sale, too.

Shop the Crocs Spring Sale

Whether you're a healthcare worker or moseying around the house, Crocs are so easy to slip on and keep clean. There are tons of fun styles available to help you show off your fandom, from Hello Kitty to Pac-Man. These styles are rarely marked down, so now is your time to strike.

Below, shop top finds from the Crocs Spring Sale for the whole family. 

Women’s Classic Platform Clog

Women’s Classic Platform Clog
Crocs

Women’s Classic Platform Clog

Here's Crocs' classic style but with some added height. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Kids’ Classic Clog

Kids’ Classic Clog
Crocs

Kids’ Classic Clog

Get your kid these classic Crocs in a spring-ready lavender. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Toddler Classic Dreamworks Shrek Clog

Toddler Classic Dreamworks Shrek Clog
Crocs

Toddler Classic Dreamworks Shrek Clog

Shrek would approve of these swampy Crocs in lime punch green.

$45 $27

Shop Now

Toddler Classic Clog

Toddler Classic Clog
Crocs

Toddler Classic Clog

Set your toddler up with a classic pair of Crocs.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot
Crocs

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot

This bright green will make rainy days just a little more cheery.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Classic Lined Clog

Classic Lined Clog
Crocs

Classic Lined Clog

Your feet won't catch a chill in these Crocs with a fuzzy liner.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Kids’ Classic Lined Clog

Kids’ Classic Lined Clog
Crocs

Kids’ Classic Lined Clog

This is the kids' version of the cozy Classic Lined Clog.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog
Crocs

Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog

These Crocs have a cute marbled look.

$45 $27

Shop Now

Toddler Classic Lined Clog

Toddler Classic Lined Clog
Crocs

Toddler Classic Lined Clog

The whole family can match with Classic Lined Clogs for toddlers, too.

$45 $40

Shop Now

Classic Vineyard Vines Clog

Classic Vineyard Vines Clog
Crocs

Classic Vineyard Vines Clog

Vineyard Vines fans will want to hold onto these holiday-themed Crocs for next Christmas. 

$70 $35

Shop Now

Hello Kitty Classic Clog

Hello Kitty Classic Clog
Crocs

Hello Kitty Classic Clog

These clogs are as cute as Hello Kitty. They celebrate her 50th anniversary.  

$70 $52

Shop Now

Brooklyn Low Wedge

Brooklyn Low Wedge
Crocs

Brooklyn Low Wedge

You'd never know these comfortable wedges are actually Crocs.

$55 $33

Shop Now

Women’s Crocs Tulum Metallic Toe Post Sandal

Women’s Crocs Tulum Metallic Toe Post Sandal
Crocs

Women’s Crocs Tulum Metallic Toe Post Sandal

These Crocs are easier to dress up with a metallic champagne finish.

$40 $24

Shop Now

