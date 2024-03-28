Express yourself with a new pair of Crocs (and Jibbitz).
Love them or hate them, Crocs are undeniably comfortable. If you haven't checked out Crocs in a while, it's about time for another look. These days the clog isn't the only silhouette the shoe brand offers. Crocs is diving into fashionable new styles that offer the same comfort.
Crocs has a Spring Sale going on right now that you won't want to miss. Save up to 50% off on styles for women, men and kids. Find the classic Crocs clogs, but also sandals and even wedges that offer a more subtle style. Those cute add-on Jibbitz are on sale, too.
Whether you're a healthcare worker or moseying around the house, Crocs are so easy to slip on and keep clean. There are tons of fun styles available to help you show off your fandom, from Hello Kitty to Pac-Man. These styles are rarely marked down, so now is your time to strike.
Below, shop top finds from the Crocs Spring Sale for the whole family.
Women’s Classic Platform Clog
Here's Crocs' classic style but with some added height.
Kids’ Classic Clog
Get your kid these classic Crocs in a spring-ready lavender.
Toddler Classic Dreamworks Shrek Clog
Shrek would approve of these swampy Crocs in lime punch green.
Toddler Classic Clog
Set your toddler up with a classic pair of Crocs.
Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot
This bright green will make rainy days just a little more cheery.
Classic Lined Clog
Your feet won't catch a chill in these Crocs with a fuzzy liner.
Kids’ Classic Lined Clog
This is the kids' version of the cozy Classic Lined Clog.
Kids’ Classic Marbled Clog
These Crocs have a cute marbled look.
Toddler Classic Lined Clog
The whole family can match with Classic Lined Clogs for toddlers, too.
Classic Vineyard Vines Clog
Vineyard Vines fans will want to hold onto these holiday-themed Crocs for next Christmas.
Hello Kitty Classic Clog
These clogs are as cute as Hello Kitty. They celebrate her 50th anniversary.
Brooklyn Low Wedge
You'd never know these comfortable wedges are actually Crocs.
Women’s Crocs Tulum Metallic Toe Post Sandal
These Crocs are easier to dress up with a metallic champagne finish.