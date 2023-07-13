Shop

Abercrombie's Summer Faves Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves, From Denim Shorts to Linen Shirts

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this week with can’t-miss deals on our favorite style essentials. Summer is here and the warmer weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim shorts, linen dresses and stylish sandals. During Abercrombie's Summer Faves Sale, you can score up to 30% off nearly everything, including vacation-ready swimsuits, back-to-school essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.

Shop Abercrombie Women's Sale

Shop Abercrombie Men's Sale

The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through summer looking impossibly stylish. From everyday tops with pops of color and tailored shorts to cutout maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on summer-ready pieces for a fraction of the price.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Summer Faves Sale before it's too late. 

Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Linen is a go-to this season, and these pants are the perfect fit for everyday wear.

$80$51
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Whether it's for a vacation, a graduation party, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.

$110$56
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$61
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

A lightweight button-down is an essential part of any warm-weather wardrobe and doubles as a beach cover-up.

$60$34
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom

This pink bikini — also available in Curve Love for larger chests — from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside. 

$55$26
BOTTOMS: $35$17
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short

The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts gives off a vintage vibe.

$70$39
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with flattering scrunch fabric.

$80$38
Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

You'll be the best-dressed guest at any summer wedding in this elegant floral maxi.

$110$66
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

These versatile trousers can be styled for an office look or an elevated going-out look.

$90$72
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top

This adorable, flutter-sleeve, smocked waist top will take you everywhere this summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall.

$50$28
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.

$75$42
Classic Suiting Blazer
Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic Suiting Blazer

Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 4 colors.

$120$96
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Cargo Pant

One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season.

$90$50
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save 20% on a short-sleeve midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.

$120$96
Poplin Midi Skirt
Poplin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Poplin Midi Skirt

This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.

$70$39

