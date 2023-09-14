Aside from her passion for humanitarian causes and charming personality, the late, great Princess Diana is beloved for her unique sense of style. From her biker shorts and oversized sweatshirt combos to her infamous revenge dress, Lady Di's impact on fashion is just as relevant as ever — and to prove it, one of her iconic pieces just sold for over a million dollars.

At Sotheby's auction on Thursday, September 14, Princess Diana's black sheep sweater sold for $1,143,000, making it the world record for the highest-selling jumper at an auction.

The sheep sweater was worn by the late royal in the '80s while attending a polo match. The British fashion icon's red knit, which boasts rows of sheep, including one black sheep, was designed by Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir in 1979 for their line, Warm & Wonderful Knitwear.

And here's the good news: You don't have to spend millions to add this piece to your fall wardrobe. Rowing Blazers has teamed up with the OG knitwear line for a modern revival of the legendary sheep sweater.

"This design has been copied or referenced by others over the years (sometimes without crediting or acknowledging the original designers). But collaborating with the original designers is exactly what makes this so special to me," says Rowing Blazers creative director Jack Carlson on the brand's website.

Below, shop Princess Diana's million-dollar jumper for under $250, just in time for sweater weather.

