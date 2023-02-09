The 15 Best Sweaters to Transition from Winter to Spring: Shop Amazon, Abercrombie and More
Spring might be on the horizon, but sweater weather is still in full swing. The chilly weather could last well through April, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Plus, there are plenty of end-of-season sales to score great deals on every style.
Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's wrap sweater will become your go-to for going out.
From upscale brands Allsaints and Banana Republic to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 20 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.
Take advantage of end-of-season sales with this luxe cashmere option in classic camel.
Sheer pieces are a major craze for spring, and this recycled alpaca sweater is right on trend.
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this waist-accentuating wrap sweater.
An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights — also available in straight sizes.
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
Pastel lilac is a natural choice for spring, but this wool-blend crewneck is also available in grey and camel.
This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.
Everyone needs that solid go-to cozy sweater to lounge around in. With over 55,000 reviews and as one of Amazon's Best-Seller, it's clear this Hanes sweater is a must-buy.
This lightweight, slim-fitting collared sweater is available in sizes XS-4X.
A flattering wrap silhouette highlights your waist while keeping you warm and cozy.
Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you warm without adding extra bulk.
Amazon's #1 Best-Selling sweater for the winter is on sale right now at 20% off. This oversized turtleneck sweater is available in over 20 different colors.
Another great going-out top for winter, this best-selling sweater features a chest cutout and cropped length.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.
