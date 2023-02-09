Spring might be on the horizon, but sweater weather is still in full swing. The chilly weather could last well through April, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Plus, there are plenty of end-of-season sales to score great deals on every style.

Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's wrap sweater will become your go-to for going out.

From upscale brands Allsaints and Banana Republic to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 20 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patagonia Winter Sale: Save Up to 40% on Puffers, Fleeces, and More

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes This Winter: Shop Joggers, Leggings, Jackets and More

The Best Winter Boots on Sale at Nordstrom: Save Up to 60% on Dr. Martens, UGG, Hunter and More

The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women — Embrace The Cold in The North Face, Canada Goose, and More

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter 2023

15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2023 — Allbirds, Hoka, New Balance and More

The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and More For Winter

The Best Cardigans for Women: Cozy Sweaters To Curl Up In This Winter