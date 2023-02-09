Shopping

The 15 Best Sweaters to Transition from Winter to Spring: Shop Amazon, Abercrombie and More

By Lauren Gruber
sweaters
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Spring might be on the horizon, but sweater weather is still in full swing. The chilly weather could last well through April, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Plus, there are plenty of end-of-season sales to score great deals on every style.

Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's wrap sweater will become your go-to for going out. 

From upscale brands Allsaints and Banana Republic to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 20 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.

Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Macy's
Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Take advantage of end-of-season sales with this luxe cashmere option in classic camel.

$189$55
Everlane The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan
Everlane The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan
Everlane
Everlane The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan

Sheer pieces are a major craze for spring, and this recycled alpaca sweater is right on trend.

$80$40
Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch LuxeLoft Slim Wrap Sweater

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this waist-accentuating wrap sweater.

$60$51
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights — also available in straight sizes

$79$32
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.

$50
Mango Wool-Blend Knit Sweater
Mango Wool-Blend Knit Sweater
Mango
Mango Wool-Blend Knit Sweater

Pastel lilac is a natural choice for spring, but this wool-blend crewneck is also available in grey and camel.

$50$20
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.

$110$83
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Everyone needs that solid go-to cozy sweater to lounge around in. With over 55,000 reviews and as one of Amazon's Best-Seller, it's clear this Hanes sweater is a must-buy.

$18$13
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women

This lightweight, slim-fitting collared sweater is available in sizes XS-4X.

$45$34
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater

A flattering wrap silhouette highlights your waist while keeping you warm and cozy.

$100$80
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater

Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you warm without adding extra bulk.

$50
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
Amazon
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters

Amazon's #1 Best-Selling sweater for the winter is on sale right now at 20% off. This oversized turtleneck sweater is available in over 20 different colors.

$55$43
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater
Amazon
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater

Another great going-out top for winter, this best-selling sweater features a chest cutout and cropped length.

$25
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$24
Allsaints Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Allsaints
Allsaints Lea Off Shoulder Sweater

A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.

$279$167

