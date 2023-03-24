TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now — Get an Extra 15% off Denim Styles for Spring
Spring is officially here and we are seeing denim sales everywhere this season, especially on TikTok. These days, users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans and right now you can save on tons of TikTok-viral denim styles at the Abercrombie sale. For a limited time, Abercrombie is offering an extra 15% off select styles of jeans. You don't want to miss this opportunity to stock up on new denim for spring and the months ahead.
Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look.
These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.
These jeans will hug your curves just right.
For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's sale. Ahead, we have rounded up plenty of affordable denim styles for your spring wardrobe.
Abercrombie's Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean feature a trendy criss-cross waistband for a chic look.
The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.
These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to.
The Mid Rise Straight Jean features a longer-length inseam, medium wash and distressed hem.
These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.
