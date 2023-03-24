Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale Right Now — Get an Extra 15% off Denim Styles for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie's TikTok Famous Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Spring is officially here and we are seeing denim sales everywhere this season, especially on TikTok. These days, users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans and right now you can save on tons of TikTok-viral denim styles at the Abercrombie sale. For a limited time, Abercrombie is offering an extra 15% off select styles of jeans. You don't want to miss this opportunity to stock up on new denim for spring and the months ahead. 

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$100$68
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These jeans will hug your curves just right.

$90$61

For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's sale. Ahead, we have rounded up plenty of affordable denim styles for your spring wardrobe. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Abercrombie's Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean feature a trendy criss-cross waistband for a chic look. 

$100$68
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.

$90$68
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99$67
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Straight Jean
Mid Rise Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Straight Jean

The Mid Rise Straight Jean features a longer-length inseam, medium wash and distressed hem. 

$90$77
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$99$85

