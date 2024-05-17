Shop spectacular deals on outdoor gear, apparel, camping accessories and more at REI's biggest sale of the year.
Warm days full of sunshine are here, meaning it's time to look forward to beach vacations, swimming at the neighborhood pool and grilling with friends. For outdoor enthusiasts, warmer weather is also the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp, fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster.
Just in time to gear up for summer, REI is holding its biggest sale of the year. The highly anticipated REI Anniversary Sale is here through Monday, May 27 with with discounts of up to 70% off. Best-selling items across all categories are on sale, with deals on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear, outdoor essentials and so much more.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Anniversary Sale discounts. However, REI Co-op members can save up to 20% on any full-price item of their choice and take an extra 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV24 at checkout.
Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on top-of-the-line backpacking gear, REI's deals include popular brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Hoka, Garmin, Chaco and CamelBak to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season.
From camping must-haves like the best tents to comfortable sandals, shop all the best REI Anniversary Sale deals below.
Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now
Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness.
Altra Timp 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's
Designed to take on rugged trails, these trail running shoes are so cute you'll want an excuse to wear them outside of your workouts.
Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Chilly mornings won't be a problem when you put on this stylish fleece from Cotopaxi.
Patagonia 16" Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's
These Patagonia shorts that bring back old-school style are ideal for water sports.
Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.
Garmin Forerunner 255
Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover.
Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Jacket - Men's
Lightweight and breathable, this jacket from Outdoor Research is packable and offers water resistance.
CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack
Hydration is vital, no matter the outdoor activity, and CamelBak's pack can hold 1.5 liters to quench your thirst.
Patagonia Wind Shield Pants
Soft, stretchy and breathable, these wind shield pants from Patagonia are made with fast-drying, lightweight fabric with a water-repellant finish.
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie - Men's
This insulated hoodie from Arc'teryx can be worn as a normal jacket, but it is also a great base layer for those who enjoy hitting the slopes.
Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.
Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.
Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.
Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack
Take on any trek with the help of this balanced pack with room for your overnight gear.
Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid
Enjoy your morning brew on the go with this insulated Hydro Flask that will keep your drinks colder or hotter longer.
Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Waterproof and breathable, these lace-up, over-the-ankle hiking boots are made to tackle any type of terrain.
Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair
With the ability to hold 300 pounds, this camping chair folds up into a nice little bundle for easy transport.
The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's
For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette.
Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.
RELATED CONTENT: