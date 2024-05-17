Shop
The REI Anniversary Sale Is Here With Up to 70% Off Outdoor Essentials — Shop the 20 Best Deals Now

The REI Co-op Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop the Biggest REI Sale of the Year
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:02 AM PDT, May 17, 2024

Shop spectacular deals on outdoor gear, apparel, camping accessories and more at REI's biggest sale of the year.

Warm days full of sunshine are here, meaning it's time to look forward to beach vacations, swimming at the neighborhood pool and grilling with friends. For outdoor enthusiasts, warmer weather is also the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp, fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. 

Just in time to gear up for summer, REI is holding its biggest sale of the year. The highly anticipated REI Anniversary Sale is here through Monday, May 27 with with discounts of up to 70% off. Best-selling items across all categories are on sale, with deals on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear, outdoor essentials and so much more.

Shop REI's Anniversary Sale

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Anniversary Sale discounts. However, REI Co-op members can save up to 20% on any full-price item of their choice and take an extra 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV24 at checkout.

Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on top-of-the-line backpacking gear, REI's deals include popular brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Hoka, Garmin, Chaco and CamelBak to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season. 

From camping must-haves like the best tents to comfortable sandals, shop all the best REI Anniversary Sale deals below.

Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
REI

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

$105 $79

Shop Now

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness. 

$240 $180

Shop Now

Altra Timp 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's

Altra Timp 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's
REI

Altra Timp 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's

Designed to take on rugged trails, these trail running shoes are so cute you'll want an excuse to wear them outside of your workouts.

$155 $116

Shop Now

Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
REI

Cotopaxi Teca Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

Chilly mornings won't be a problem when you put on this stylish fleece from Cotopaxi.

$140 $105

Shop Now

Patagonia 16" Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's

Patagonia 16" Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's
REI

Patagonia 16" Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's

These Patagonia shorts that bring back old-school style are ideal for water sports.

$69 $37

Shop Now

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.

$145 $109

Shop Now

Garmin Forerunner 255

Garmin Forerunner 255
REI

Garmin Forerunner 255

Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover.

$350 $250

Shop Now

Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Jacket - Men's

Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Jacket - Men's
REI

Outdoor Research Foray II GORE-TEX Jacket - Men's

Lightweight and breathable, this jacket from Outdoor Research is packable and offers water resistance. 

$225 $169

Shop Now

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack
REI

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack

Hydration is vital, no matter the outdoor activity, and CamelBak's pack can hold 1.5 liters to quench your thirst.

$75 $52

Shop Now

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants
REI

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants

Soft, stretchy and breathable, these wind shield pants from Patagonia are made with fast-drying, lightweight fabric with a water-repellant finish.

$169 $50

Shop Now

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie - Men's

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie - Men's
REI

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie - Men's

This insulated hoodie from Arc'teryx can be worn as a normal jacket, but it is also a great base layer for those who enjoy hitting the slopes.

$300 $210

Shop Now

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
REI

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.

$380 $207

Shop Now

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
REI

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.

$130 $76

Shop Now

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
REI

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.

$150 $65

Shop Now

Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack

Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack
REI

Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack

Take on any trek with the help of this balanced pack with room for your overnight gear.

$250 $123

Shop Now

Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid

Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid
REI

Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid

Enjoy your morning brew on the go with this insulated Hydro Flask that will keep your drinks colder or hotter longer.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Waterproof and breathable, these lace-up, over-the-ankle hiking boots are made to tackle any type of terrain. 

$220 $165

Shop Now

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair
REI

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair

With the ability to hold 300 pounds, this camping chair folds up into a nice little bundle for easy transport.

$200 $108

Shop Now

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's
REI

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette.

$120 $84

Shop Now

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
REI

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130 $65

Shop Now

