Warm days full of sunshine are here, meaning it's time to look forward to beach vacations, swimming at the neighborhood pool and grilling with friends. For outdoor enthusiasts, warmer weather is also the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp, fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster.

Just in time to gear up for summer, REI is holding its biggest sale of the year. The highly anticipated REI Anniversary Sale is here through Monday, May 27 with with discounts of up to 70% off. Best-selling items across all categories are on sale, with deals on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear, outdoor essentials and so much more.

Shop REI's Anniversary Sale

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Anniversary Sale discounts. However, REI Co-op members can save up to 20% on any full-price item of their choice and take an extra 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV24 at checkout.

Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on top-of-the-line backpacking gear, REI's deals include popular brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Hoka, Garmin, Chaco and CamelBak to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season.

From camping must-haves like the best tents to comfortable sandals, shop all the best REI Anniversary Sale deals below.

Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now

Garmin Forerunner 255 REI Garmin Forerunner 255 Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover. $350 $250 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: