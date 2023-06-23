Shopping

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 from Amazon to Brighten Up Your Favorite Summer Outfit

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Colorful Sandals Hero
Amazon

Colorful sandals are one of this summer's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your summer outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any summer look, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Shop Colorful Sandals

Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Teva. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead. 

Summertime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite early Prime Day picks for colorful sandals below. 

Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Amazon
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals

This chunky platform strappy sandal is a great colorful option for any summer occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.

$54$43
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide
Amazon
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Recovery Slide

These popular soft foam cloud slides are the epitome of casual summer time loungewear.

$25
Mtzyoa Women Flat Braided Sandals
Mtzyoa Women Flat Braided Sandals
Amazon
Mtzyoa Women Flat Braided Sandals

These summer staple flat braided sandals are right on trend with a splash of bright color to dress up your outfit for the summer months.

$22
The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal

A flat sandal that's not boring is always on our shopping list. Snag these for a casual summer outfit idea. 

$35
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
Amazon
N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for summer.

$33
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any summer look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

$50
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles
Amazon
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles

These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major -- for a minor price. 

$42
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkymonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$25
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
Amazon
Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you defeat the summer heat.

$55$34
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking Sandal

These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort. 

$43$27
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hi-Chunk High Heel Pump Sandals

Add these chunky sole heeled sandals to your packing list. They feature a rubber sole for better traction and would be perfect with a maxi dress. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.

$46$27
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals

These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your summer outfits.

$35$28
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic summer style.

$59$35

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

