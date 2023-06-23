13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 from Amazon to Brighten Up Your Favorite Summer Outfit
Colorful sandals are one of this summer's biggest shoe trends and now is a great time to brighten up your wardrobe with the perfect pair. If you need some ideas on how to add a pop of color to your summer outfits, Amazon created an entire section dedicated to colorful sandals that will match any summer look, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Whether you prefer a heel, flat or platform design, Amazon's new section of bright sandals has a bit of something for everyone from brands we love, including Crocs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Teva. Even better, there are tons of affordable styles for less than $50 so you can grab a couple pairs of sandals for all the sunny days ahead.
Summertime calls for a fresh color palette. Shop our favorite early Prime Day picks for colorful sandals below.
This chunky platform strappy sandal is a great colorful option for any summer occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.
These popular soft foam cloud slides are the epitome of casual summer time loungewear.
These summer staple flat braided sandals are right on trend with a splash of bright color to dress up your outfit for the summer months.
A flat sandal that's not boring is always on our shopping list. Snag these for a casual summer outfit idea.
Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for summer.
These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any summer look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade.
These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major -- for a minor price.
These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you defeat the summer heat.
These casual and colorful sandals offer great traction and grip for long distance walking, hiking and any water sports. Enjoy footbed support for all-day comfort.
Add these chunky sole heeled sandals to your packing list. They feature a rubber sole for better traction and would be perfect with a maxi dress. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
These ombre Crocs will bring comfy cuteness to your summer outfits.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic summer style.
