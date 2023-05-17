Shopping

10 Best Summer Shoe Deals to Shop from the Zappos Sale — Save on Sandals, Sneakers, Heels and More

By ETonline Staff
Summer has never looked (or felt) so good thanks to Zappos' can't-miss JoyFest Sale. Just in time to add some new shoes to your summer footwear rotation, the Zappos sale is offering major savings on thousands of trending styles. 

If you've been mulling over the prospect of giving your wardrobe a long-overdue refresh in honor of the season, this Zappos sale is officially your sign to clear out your current shoe stock in favor of some newer, trendier styles. With summer-friendly shoes from Steve Madden, Adidas, Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher, Calvin Klein and so many more brands, the Zappos Sale is the place to find some of the season's best deals on chic shoe styles.

Shop the Zappos Sale

Whether you're in the market for a breezy slip-on or strappy sandal for the summer wedding season, a supportive sneaker to carry you through all of your outdoor workouts, or simply a trendy high heel to help you take your shoe game to new heights, you'll find so many chic styles at the Zappos JoyFest Sale — and at majorly discounted prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at Zappos and check out the top shoe trends to take your shoe game to new heights this season.

Cole Haan Calli Single Band Block Heel Sandal
Zappos
Cole Haan Calli Single Band Block Heel Sandal

This Cole Haan block heel sandal features moderate arch support, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for a stylish sandal. 

$150$128
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Zappos
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$140$120
Marc Fisher Nelly
Zappos
Marc Fisher Nelly

Give your maxi dresses a true boho vibe with these Marc Fisher Nelly wedge heels.

$125$77
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
Zappos
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Take on spring workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support. 

$80$56
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Zappos
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0

Step into summer with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneaker that features Adidas' Cloudfoam footbed for superior underfoot cushioning.

$75$65
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Zappos
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels

Featuring the popular block heel style and woven straps, these Dolce Vita Zeno Heels are a must-have for summer.

$125$63
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker
Zappos
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker

If you're looking for a simple but stylish white sneaker to add to your summer wardrobe, these PUMA Cali Star sneakers offer a super clean look.

$80$60
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Zappos
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Treat your summer wardrobe to a red-hot refresh with these glossy Calvin Klein pumps.

$109$65
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Zappos
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Brighten up your summer shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-ons sandals from Clarks.

$55$32
Steve Madden Santina Sandal
Zappos
Steve Madden Santina Sandal

Slip into a more breathable sandal style this summer, like Steve Madden's Santina Sandal.

$90$48

