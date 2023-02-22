One of the best feelings at the gym is when you're able to take your workout to the next level. Whether it be a faster minute per mile, squatting a heavier weight or finally pulling off that pull-up, there's something extra satisfying about hitting your new personal best. And if you're constantly trying to improve your workout, there could be something holding you back: your footwear.

The right sneaker makes all the difference between a good workout and a stellar one. Running sneakers and shoes for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) need to be sturdy with adequate cushioning. Walking and hiking shoes should have proper traction and a cushioned heel. Weight lifters need shoes that are durable and give them adequate support. But just as important as function during a workout, is a stylish shoe that you'll want to wear again and again — like Khloe Kardashian's favorite Adidas or Lady Gaga's trail runners.

If you're on the hunt for some new workout trainers, look no further. Below we've rounded up the best workout shoes for women to hit the gym hard this year.

Best Workout Shoes for Women

Hoka Clifton 8 Zappos Hoka Clifton 8 These sneakers basically have everything you'd want in a workout shoe: a cushioned sole, breathable mesh fabric, ankle padding for support and a shock absorbing midsole. And they come in 14 brilliant color combinations. $140 $112 Shop Now

adidas Run 70s Sneaker DSW adidas Run 70s Sneaker Inspired by the 70s, these running sneakers pack a punch at the gym. While they're great for a workout, they're so cute you'll want to wear them out all day. $65 Shop Now

