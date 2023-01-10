Shopping

The 9 Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women in 2023: HOKA, Columbia, Timberland, and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hiking shoes for women
Getty

If you're looking to hit the trials on the warmer winter days, you'll need good hiking shoes to accompany it. Although temperatures have cooled down and snow on the ground in some places, we personally still can't wait to get outside for a hike. Whether you're gearing up for a winter ski trip, are prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a good hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm during the colder months. We've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors now event after the winter chill set in.

Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best hiking shoes. Plus, be sure to check out the 26 best running shoes for women, and shop Khloé Kardashian's go-to workout shoes.

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot
Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot
Amazon
Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

A hiking boot crafted with a foam insole for a comfortable trek, waterproof performance and breathability in mind. 

$165$83
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe
Hoka One One
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Shoe

This sustainable and waterproof day-hiker shoe boasts an Achilles-cradling pull tab for added comfort.

$185
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a winter hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100$60
Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.

$100$56
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Columbia
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot

Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.

$100
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe
Zappos
On Cloud X Hiking Shoe

If you're looking to invest in a more casual, everyday-wear hiking shoe, you can't go wrong with the breathable On Cloud X style.

$140
Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot
Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot
Amazon
Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot

We love the olive green color of these memory foam-cushioned Skechers, but they also come in black, navy, and several shades of brown.

$76 AND UP
Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe
Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe
Amazon
Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe

Merrell shoes are known for being supremely comfortable, and these waterproof hiking shoes are breathable and lightweight for year-round hiking.  

$130$97
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals
Amazon
Dream Pairs Hiking and Water Sandals

If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. 

$46

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy, Fit and Organized in 2023

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2023

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2023 — Allbirds, Hoka, New Balance and More

Save Up to 50% on Hoka's Hottest Running Shoes to Power You Through Your Next Workout

The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and More For Winter

Cariuma Drops Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall

Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% off Sale Items Right Now

The Best Running Shoes for Men This Winter: Hoka Bondi 8, Saucony, adidas Ultraboost and More

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off at Amazon's New Year Sale