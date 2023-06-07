Jennifer Aniston Partners With Fitness Brand Pvolve to Offer Accessible At-Home Workouts
Aside from her famous golden hair and Aveeno campaign-worthy skin, Jennifer Aniston's toned physique is one of her most enviable attributes. A sustainable, genuinely fun workout routine is Aniston's key to maintaining her killer bod, which is why the actress has partnered with virtual fitness program Pvolve.
Pvolve offers a wide variety of low-impact yet effective workouts that you can sweat through in the comfort of your own home. A friend introduced Aniston to the Pvolve program after the actress suffered a back injury in 2021.
"Not only did I notice her complete transformation – physically and in her energy level – but she also explained that Pvolve's functional fitness method respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations, so you don't have to sit on the bench and wait for full recovery," said Aniston in a press release.
"I ordered the equipment and started streaming the workouts at home and instantly fell in love with the program and its results. Then, once I was back to full strength, I saw how broad the range of workout options are, and I was hooked."
Below, we've rounded up everything you need to kick off your Pvolve fitness journey, from membership bundles with essential equipment to weights for leveling up your workouts and massage tools for recovery.
If you're looking for a low-risk introduction to Pvolve's program, try out a streaming membership with access to hundreds of on-demand workouts and two daily live virtual classes. Plus, the first seven days are free.
Tone, strengthen and sculpt using three unique pieces of equipment: the weighted P.ball, resistance P.band and non-slip Precision Mat with guides for proper foot placement. Plus, this bundle comes with one free month of Pvolve's streaming membership for new members.
For the ultimate home gym transformation, opt for Pvolve's deluxe bundle complete with 13 pieces of equipment — ankle weights, hand weights, massage balls and more — plus a whole year of Pvolve streaming access.
Get the most out of your workouts with the precision mat, featuring guided markers to help you follow along with your trainer.
Those who need extra support for their joints should shop Pvolve's extra-thick cushioned mat for a more stable workout.
This durable, weighted ball is held together by a heavy resistance band to accommodate a variety of exercises.
A glove-like design takes your focus off gripping the band so you can channel your energy to the exercise at hand.
Level up your lower body workouts with a set of non-slip ankle weights.
Soothe tired muscles and improve flexibility with a set of massage balls.
This foam roller helps speed up your post-workout recovery by helping you roll out tight muscles.
