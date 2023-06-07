Aside from her famous golden hair and Aveeno campaign-worthy skin, Jennifer Aniston's toned physique is one of her most enviable attributes. A sustainable, genuinely fun workout routine is Aniston's key to maintaining her killer bod, which is why the actress has partnered with virtual fitness program Pvolve.

Pvolve offers a wide variety of low-impact yet effective workouts that you can sweat through in the comfort of your own home. A friend introduced Aniston to the Pvolve program after the actress suffered a back injury in 2021.

"Not only did I notice her complete transformation – physically and in her energy level – but she also explained that Pvolve's functional fitness method respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations, so you don't have to sit on the bench and wait for full recovery," said Aniston in a press release.

"I ordered the equipment and started streaming the workouts at home and instantly fell in love with the program and its results. Then, once I was back to full strength, I saw how broad the range of workout options are, and I was hooked."

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to kick off your Pvolve fitness journey, from membership bundles with essential equipment to weights for leveling up your workouts and massage tools for recovery.

Pvolve Streaming Membership Pvolve Pvolve Streaming Membership If you're looking for a low-risk introduction to Pvolve's program, try out a streaming membership with access to hundreds of on-demand workouts and two daily live virtual classes. Plus, the first seven days are free. $15 $0 FOR 7 DAYS Shop Now

Pvolve Signature Bundle Pvolve Pvolve Signature Bundle Tone, strengthen and sculpt using three unique pieces of equipment: the weighted P.ball, resistance P.band and non-slip Precision Mat with guides for proper foot placement. Plus, this bundle comes with one free month of Pvolve's streaming membership for new members. $200 Shop Now

Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle Pvolve Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle For the ultimate home gym transformation, opt for Pvolve's deluxe bundle complete with 13 pieces of equipment — ankle weights, hand weights, massage balls and more — plus a whole year of Pvolve streaming access. $625 Shop Now

P.Volve Precision Mat P.Volve P.Volve Precision Mat Get the most out of your workouts with the precision mat, featuring guided markers to help you follow along with your trainer. $100 Shop Now

Pvolve Cushion Mat Pvolve Pvolve Cushion Mat Those who need extra support for their joints should shop Pvolve's extra-thick cushioned mat for a more stable workout. $35 Shop Now

Pvolve P.ball Pvolve Pvolve P.ball This durable, weighted ball is held together by a heavy resistance band to accommodate a variety of exercises. $70 Shop Now

Pvolve P.band Pvolve Pvolve P.band A glove-like design takes your focus off gripping the band so you can channel your energy to the exercise at hand. $40 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Device Is 20% Off Right Now

Nail Trend Alert: How to Achieve Milk Nails Seen on Selena Gomez

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The 10 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Fitness Level and Budget

Get More Than 50% Off Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money