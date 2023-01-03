If getting fit is on your to-do list for 2023, you’ve probably been deltoids-deep in research on all the best fitness apps out there right now. Since the start of the pandemic, virtual fitness classes – both on-demand and via livestream – have become extremely popular. With the expected spike in flu and COVID-19 cases, hitting the gym in-person might not sound so appealing. But thanks to the wide variety of fitness app subscriptions, you don’t need to sign up for a gym membership to jumpstart your fitness journey this year.

If you're still comfortable attending some in-person workout classes, but don't want to commit to just one class or location, ClassPass gives you access to a wide range of wellness activities, from at-home, on-demand classes to in-person massages -- ideal after an extra-hard workout.

If you’d rather work out exclusively at home, obé Fitness has one of the largest selections of pre-recorded fitness classes to choose from, with 22 live-streamed classes every day. If you need an extra push to start your own fitness journey, Future Fitness will provide you with a trainer to create a custom weekly workout plan that suits both your fitness goals and your schedule.

However you’d prefer to break a sweat, there’s a fitness subscription that will help you get started. ET has compared six of the best fitness subscriptions for you, from Peloton to Alo Moves, so you won’t need to waste any energy trying to find the right one.

Obé Fitness

OBÉ FITNESS

Strive for five (workouts per week) with obé Fitness. As the company's mantra encourages, finding inspiration to work out often is extra easy with obé's collection of more than 10,000 on-demand classes, plus 22 daily classes available via livestream. The virtual fitness subscription service offers a wide range of workout sessions, from dance, yoga and Pilates to equipment-based classes such as cycling, bounce (indoor trampoline) and foam rolling. Class lengths vary anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour, making it easy to fit in a workout around any schedule.

The benefits to obé Fitness include the already existent bank of on-demand classes; the affordable monthly subscription cost; and the convenience of workout classes you can take in your living room. The overall neon-meets-pastel, '80s-inspired aesthetic of every class is an added bonus, alongside the reportedly peppy and optimistic workout instructors.

An obé Fitness subscription starts at $25 a month, but if you prefer to pay annually, that price drops to just over $14 per month, billed annually at $170. Annual members receive exclusive access to premium classes and specials from brand partners. You can also try obé Fitness free for 7 days. Right now, you can get 50% off an annual subscription. Still not convinced? One of our editors tried the fitness platform for herself – read her obé review.

Access classes via the obé Fitness app, or stream them through your Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, Airplay or a simple HDMI and laptop set-up.

Pros: Offers variety and beginner-friendly workouts that are affordable. Minimal to no workout gear is required.

Cons: Few advanced classes are available, the free trial period is short, and no in-person classes are offered.

ClassPass

Grace Rivera/ClassPass

If in-person fitness classes are more your speed, ClassPass could be for you. A ClassPass membership has four tiers available at various price points, and each tier allots a certain number of monthly credits to redeem for fitness and wellness activities in your area. Credits can apply to a range of activities, from cycling classes to cryotherapy sessions. While in-person classes are clearly the focus of ClassPass, credits can also apply to virtual sessions, and a membership grants access to more than 4,000 free, on-demand online workouts.

The benefits to a ClassPass subscription include the flexibility and variety that comes with a credit system: change your fitness routine every month if you like. Going through a busy month? You can roll up to 10 credits into the next month and make up for lost time later. And if you travel frequently but don't want to skip your workout, ClassPass offers services in cities across the country (and even some internationally) so you can take your credits on the road.

The cost of a ClassPass membership can vary slightly based on your location, but costs for the lowest plan start at $19 monthly for eight credits and can go as high as $199 for 100 credits. In Los Angeles, the default monthly plan of 43 credits will run you $89 per month. Right now, you can try ClassPass free and receive 40 credits to use within one month.

Pros: Offers variety, in-person classes and access to other wellness activities such as spa treatments.

Cons: ClassPass has a relatively high cost, plus high cancellation fees for classes.

Future Fitness

Future Fitness

Future Fitness is a wellness app that goes beyond on-demand fitness classes -- although there are plenty of those included. When you sign up, you'll be matched with a fitness expert to serve as your digital personal trainer, who will work with you to create a custom fitness plan that fits your goals, needs and schedule.

Once you're matched with your trainer, you'll receive weekly workout plans, along with daily check-ins, motivation quotes and critiques or guidance based on the data your trainer observes from your workout. Future Fitness works exclusively with an Apple Watch to collect your fitness data, but if you don't have the latest Series 7, or any Apple Watch for that matter, Future will loan you one free of charge with a refundable deposit.

A subscription to Future Fitness will run you $149 monthly, but you can try your first month for $19 with a money-back guarantee.

Pros: Offers customizable, expert advice that's great for any fitness level.

Cons: The cost is high, plus virtual training can't entirely replace in-person instruction.

Alo Moves

Alo Moves



This subscription-based fitness app comes from -- you may have guessed it -- Alo Yoga. The maker of popular yoga-friendly clothing and workout gear, Alo Yoga also has a fitness app that is, of course, focused on yoga, offering vinyasa, hatha, ashtanga and restorative classes. Alo Moves also boasts a range of other on-demand workouts, such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training), barre and pilates, as well as mindfulness sessions that include breath training and sound baths.

When you first sign up with Alo Moves, you can take a short quiz to help the app make workout recommendations based on your fitness level and goals. You can also search for classes yourself and filter by instructor, style, difficulty, intensity and duration. Classes can last anywhere from 10 to 90 minutes and are taught by one of more than 70 Alo-apparel-clad instructors, often in picturesque locations. On-demand classes are accessible on nearly any device, from a smartphone to an Apple TV. Live classes are only accessible via desktop or laptop computer right now.

Beyond beautiful backdrops and a wide range of class options, Alo Moves isn't doing anything groundbreaking in the world of fitness apps. But if you're an aspiring yogi or already love the brand's apparel and workout gear, then this app is definitely worth trying out.

Alo Moves is currently offering its biggest sale ever. The fitness subscription is knocking the annual membership price down 60%, making the per-month cost just $7. You can also try a 7-day free trial.

Pros: Alo Moves is affordable, with scenic class settings. It's good for yoga lovers and has options for every fitness level.

Cons: A yoga mat is needed, and live classes are not accessible via app.

Peloton

Peloton

Peloton may very well be the most prevalent app in the world of fitness subscriptions. The stationary bike -- which got a big signal boost thanks to the recent Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That – is widely regarded as the go-to, luxury, at-home workout purchase. But the Peloton app goes beyond its pricey bike (and lesser-known but just as costly treadmill). A subscription to the app grants access to thousands of classes across 10 workout categories, many of which require little to no equipment.

Beyond Peloton's popular cycling classes, there's also yoga, cardio, pilates, barre, meditation, treadmill running, stretching, bootcamp classes and audio-only outdoor running guides. If you want to take part in the spin classes, any stationary bike with a resting place up front for a smartphone or tablet will do the trick. Same goes for the treadmill classes. On-demand and live classes can be streamed via the Peloton app on a smartphone, tablet or smart TV.

Peloton is great with user engagement, bringing social elements into the app, with the option to follow friends, take part in classes together and even seek virtual achievement badges via workout class milestones. The app also boasts interesting collaboration series, such as an Artist Series, where workouts feature playlists from a specific artist such as Beyoncé or the Beatles.

A subscription to the app costs $13 monthly. If you already own a Peloton bike, the app is included with the $40 monthly Peloton subscription. Right now you can try the Peloton app free for 30 days.

Pros: Offers user engagement, social elements and a wide variety of workouts.

Cons: Expensive gear is required if you want to take cycling or treadmill classes, and without the official Peloton bike, you won't have access to the app's leadership boards.

Apple Fitness Plus

MARKO GEBER / GETTY IMAGES

Apple enthusiasts and people who strive to close their daily rings will appreciate the limited, but still solid, workout offerings of Apple Fitness+. This app works with your Apple Watch and streams workout classes to iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs, so if you're already outfitted with Apple's latest tech, incorporating Apple Fitness into your life should be no sweat.

The fitness subscription offers nearly 2000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations across 11 exercise categories, including HIIT, yoga, core, strength, treadmill, cycling, rowing, dance, Pilates, meditation and mindful cool down. As you participate in classes, your Apple Watch will track your progress with metrics such as heart rate, calories burned and time elapsed, as well as close your activity rings accordingly.

Apple Fitness+ costs $10 monthly or $80 annually. Right now, Apple offers up to three months of Fitness+ free when you purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

Pros: Works seamlessly with an Apple Watch and is affordable.

Cons: Apple Watch required, not user- or beginner-friendly and no live classes.

