A newly single Hugh Jackman is back in the gym and getting ready to suit up once again as Wolverine for Marvel's Deadpool 3.

The actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of himself deadlifting what appears to be at least 150 pounds during a recent training session.

"LFG #becomingwolverineagain(again)," Jackman captioned the video, which sees The Greatest Showman star barefoot and squeezing out several deep squats.

The actor's caption appears to poke fun at the months-long pause he and fellow Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds took during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended on Nov. 9.

The training video of the toned actor comes less than two months after he and Deborra-Lee Furness announced would be separating after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement in September. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

It appears Jackman is putting all his energy into getting back into shape for the upcoming Marvel film which sees his return as Wolverine for the first time in more than six years.

In July, Fandango released the first look of Reynolds and Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine for the upcoming film.

In the picture, Reynolds wears the same costume from the first two Deadpool movies while Jackman is seen sporting a new, comic-accurate yellow and blue X-Men suit with hair to match.

"Our first look at @VancityReynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up as Deadpool and Wolverine in #Deadpool3," the caption alongside the picture read.

The film was originally set to debut in May 2024 but was recently pushed back to July 2024 due to delays from the strike.

Reynolds is overseeing the script, penned by sisters and Bob's Burgers writers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux.

Deadpool 3 also stars The Crown alum, Emma Corrin, Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen and returning star Morena Baccarin.

