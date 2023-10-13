Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness reunited for a celebratory occasion -- the actor's 55th birthday.

ET has learned that Jackman celebrated his birthday Thursday night with Furness, their children and close friends at Polo Bar in New York City, and everyone had a blast. Page Six, who was first to report the outing, confirmed as much with Jackman's rep, who told the outlet, "Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening."

Jackman took to Instagram on Friday to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. Wearing a white dress shirt, sporting a full, gray-peppered beard, Jackman held a drink as he posed for a photo.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!!" read his caption. "I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels. 🥹."

It was less than a month ago when Jackman and Furness released a joint statement announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage. They tied the knot in 1996.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

The day after announcing their separation, Jackman was spotted out in New York City without his wedding ring. In video obtained by TMZ, Jackman said he didn't feel quite right talking about Furness after a photographer asked him what she's pursuing amid the separation.

Jackman said he appreciated the thoughts before adding, "It's a difficult time." The photographer changed the subject and asked him about Deadpool, but Jackman said he couldn't talk about any project amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

