Hugh Jackman went about his business one day after he and his wife of nearly three decades announced they are separating.

The Wolverine star was spotted out and about Saturday morning in New York City walking alone and looking pensive. The 54-year-old dressed casual in a black T-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers. He also wore shades and sported his trademark beard.

The one thing Jackman wasn't wearing was his wedding ring, though it's not the first time he's been seen without the gold band. In video obtained by TMZ, Jackman said he didn't feel quite right talking about Deborra-Lee Furness after a photographer asked him what she's pursuing amid the separation.

Jackman said he appreciated the thoughts before adding, "It's a difficult time." The photographer changed the subject and asked him about Deadpool, but Jackman said he couldn't talk about any project amid the ongoing Hollywood strike.

Jackman and Furness shocked Hollywood when they released a joint statement Friday announcing they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed the statement "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Prior to that announcement, Furness was also spotted out solo in New York City without her wedding ring.

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

