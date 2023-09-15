While fans were shocked to learn on Friday that Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have separated after 27 years of marriage, there may have been one clue.

Just days prior to the the 54-year-old actor and 67-year-old actress announcing their split, Furness was spotted out solo in New York City without her wedding ring.

But while she was seen sans wedding ring on Tuesday, Furness was spotted out with Jackman very recently. On July 16, the two attended the Wimbledon men's final in London, England, together, and seemed as chummy as ever.

They were also quite cozy at the 2023 Met Gala this past May in New York City.

On Friday, however, the couple released a statement announcing that they were going their separate ways.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said in a joint statement to People. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the statement continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The two signed the statement "Deb and Hugh Jackman," and noted, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 when they were both co-starring on the Australian series Corelli. They tied the knot the following year, welcomed their son, Oscar, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

In April, Jackman marked his and Furness' 27th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post.

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much," he captioned a photo of him and his wife smiling. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

