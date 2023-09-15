Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai After Two Years of Marriage

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are calling it quits.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, is the one who filed for divorce. The move comes more than two years after he and The Real co-host tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021. The outlet reported Jeezy filed the paperwork in Fulton County Superior Court.

In court documents obtained by the Journal-Constitution, the rapper says he's been separated from Mai and that they have a prenuptial agreement. He's seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022.

Mai and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019.

After nearly a year of dating, Mai and Jeezy became engaged in March 2020 at the rapper's Los Angeles home. In a statement to People, Mai's rep said Jeezy was initially going to pop the question during a trip to Vietnam, but changed his plans when the vacation was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to getting engaged, Mai told ET that she and Jeezy were in quarantine together.

"[We] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, 'Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,'" she told ET at the time. "We're [doing] amazing."

"I'm a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy. I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me and it allows me to focus on how to support people who need it out there," she added, noting she's learned Jeezy is "such an inspiring person to be around."

In September 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to daughter Monaco that following January. Jeezy is also dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

For their March 2021 wedding, the couple invited Vogue along for the ride, and the fashion magazine captured Mai looking stunning in a custom nude Galia Lahav wedding gown with a corset top detailed with appliqués, and a billowing skirt. She completed the look with a handmade headpiece with a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil and diamond and morganite drop earrings created by Rosalina Lydster. For his part, Jeezy donned a bespoke champagne blush suit, designed by his favorite tailor, Teofilo Flor, and stylist Chris Shelby.

Nearly three months after their intimate wedding, Mai shared with ET why being married to Jeezy felt "1,000 percent" different.

"Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way," she said at the time. "I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like."

This will be Mai's second divorce. She married actor Freddy Harteis in 2007 and they divorced in 2018. This will be Jeezy's first divorce.

