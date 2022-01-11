Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Jeezy
Jeannie Mai is a mom! The 43-year-old TV personality has welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy. The new mom shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of a baby hospital crib.
"I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family," she wrote, before adding, "Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️."
The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and followers.
Mai and the 44-year-old rapper tied the knot in March, and in September, she announced her pregnancy during an episode of The Real.
Recalling how her strong relationship with Jeezy changed her outlook on having kids, Mai recalled: "You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, 'I'd never be a mom.' And there's so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you."
"I think the reason why it’s such a big deal is because Jeezy made me realize that I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" she continued. "I've never really truly felt safe. And of course, it has to do with things that happened when I was younger, but when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
Over on Instagram, Mai shared a stunning series of images -- including one of Jeezy kissing her stomach -- from a vacation in Greece, writing: "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye...I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins."
Jeezy, meanwhile, subtly hinted at the news writing, "blessings on blessings."
Jeezy is also dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.
